Gamers alert! PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018 announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize pool

Tencent Games, the world’s largest game company has announced India’s biggest eSports Championship – ‘PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018’. Tencent Games will partner with OPPO India and run the mega eSports tournament for a month from 26th September 2018 to 21st October 2018, culminating in the grand finals to be held in Bangalore. The online gaming competition will witness more than 1000 colleges from 30+ cities across the country participating for a prize pool of Rs 50,00,000.

The competition will be streamed across social media platforms to enable eSports enthusiasts across the country to view and follow it. Students from any campus in India can participate in the championship in squads of four. Four knockout rounds including the semi-finals will shortlist the final 20 teams to compete for the ultimate trophy at the grand finals. Registrations will be open via the official website www.pubgmobile.in from 7th September 2018 and will go on till 23rd September 2018

The tournament will have these awards for the matches at the Grand Finals –

1. MVP – Overall Best Player with maximum number of MVP awards

2. The Executioner – Awarded for maximum kills overall

3. The Medic – Awarded for highest number of revives

4. The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restored

5. The Rampage Freak – Awarded for maximum kills in one lobby

6. The Lone ranger – Awarded for Maximum Time Survived in game

Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India said this championship is a big step towards developing a robust eSports ecosystem in India. He said this championship marks the beginning of many steps the company will engage in making PUBG MOBILE, the game of choice in India.

“This is the first time we are organizing an eSports championship here and we are extremely excited to bring it to as many campuses of India as possible. We are glad that PUBG MOBILE has received an overwhelming response in India and we look forward to working with our fans and partners to make this a grand spectacle,” Aravind added.

PUBG MOBILE has become one of the most played games in India. After only a few months in the market, PUBG MOBILE had a tie-up with the iconic movie franchise, Mission Impossible 6: Fallout to deliver all-new in-game content inspired by the film.

It has already crossed 100 Million downloads globally and launched Season 3 of the Royale Pass earlier this month, which skyrocketed the game to No. 1 position in Top Grossing category among all Apps of Google Play.