Galaxy S10 helps Samsung overtake Apple for premium segment crown

Korean electronics maker Samsung surpassed Apple to take over India\u2019s premium smartphone segment, accounting for more than one-third of the market, helped by sales of its flagship handset \u2014 Galaxy S10 \u2014 during the January-March quarter in the current calendar year, Samsung accounts for 36% market share of the premium smartphone segment, where handsets are priced at more than Rs 35,000 (over $500), and is followed by Chinese handset maker OnePlus with its top selling model \u2014 OnePlus 6T. IDC India\u2019s associate research manager Upasana Joshi said, \u201cSamsung surpassed Apple for the leadership position in the premium segment with an overall share of 36% in Q1 2019 due to its newly launched Galaxy S10 flagship series that was supported by huge marketing campaigns. OnePlus followed, as its OnePlus 6T was the top-selling model.\u201d Growth in the sale of mid-to-premium category smartphones helped raise the average selling price (ASP) of handsets, which grew 3.3% y-o-y to $161 during January-March 2019. \u201cThis can be attributed to growth in the $300-500 segment, accounting for 6% of the overall smartphone market in Q1 2019. This segment also outgrew all other price bands on the back of newly launched Vivo V15 Pro,\u201d Joshi explained. Overall, the country's smartphone market got off to a good start with shipments of 32.1 million units during Q1 2019, maintaining a healthy 7.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. However, high channel inventory from the previous quarter led to a sequential decline of 8.4%. \u201cDespite government\u2019s new e-commerce rules, online channels managed to sustain their pace, registering 19.6% y-o-y growth in 1Q 2019. Fuelled by attractive offers and new launches by vendors like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme and Huawei, online sales reached 40.2% of the market in Q1 2019,\u201d said Joshi. Large shipments in the festival quarters of Q3 2018 and Q4 2018 led to high channel inventory, leading to flat y-o-y growth in offline channels in Q1 2019. But, new products still arrived in Samsung's A series and online-heavy vendors like Xiaomi and Realme expanded to offline counters, she added.