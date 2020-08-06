Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Samsung’s first 5G phone in India; here are all the details

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in India is still powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor.

Hours after launching it at its Unpacked virtual event, Samsung has confirmed that it is bringing the 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to India. This makes the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Samsung’s first 5G phone in the country. The vanilla Galaxy Note 20, which is also launching alongside, will be available with 4G LTE though – while globally, this one also comes with 5G. Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G are now available for pre-order in India.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,04,999. The Galaxy Note 20 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has been launched at Rs 77,999. Pre-orders are now live on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores.

Launch offers include up to Rs 10,000 worth benefits on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Rs 7,000 in case of the Galaxy Note 20) redeemable on Samsung Shop app on products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab. HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards users will further be eligible for up to Rs 9,000 cashback on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and up to Rs 6,000 cashback on the Galaxy Note 20.

In India, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available in two colorways at launch, mystic bronze and mystic black. The Galaxy Note 20 will be available in mystic bronze and mystic green.

An exact date of shipping and availability are yet to be announced. Globally, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available for buying from August 21.

Despite being 5G-ready, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in India is still powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor. The Galaxy Note 20 also packs the same processor. In the US, as is usually the case, Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865+ processor. We’ve seen the Exynos 990 in action already in the Galaxy S20 series phones and while it’s still a flagship processor, it surely can’t hold a candle to Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset in all-round performance and efficiency. We will have more to say about Samsung’s new Note devices as and when we get our hands on them.

