Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 bring Samsung up to speed with competition with high refresh rate screens and OIS cameras

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung is going all out on bright high refresh rate screens—finally—with its Galaxy A-series midrange phones. The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, launched virtually on Wednesday, bring the South Korean major up to speed with competition, some of which has recently launched 120Hz Super AMOLED display phones at prices as low as Rs 15,999. We don’t know the exact pricing of Samsung’s new phones yet, so all comparisons are moot at this point of time, but looking at their peppy, youthful design and competitive feature set, there is surely a lot to like here.

The key light of course is their fast refresh rate screens. The Galaxy A52 5G gets a 120Hz panel. The ‘standard’ Galaxy A52, the one with 4G, caps things at 90Hz though. The Galaxy A72 also has a 90Hz panel. The panel type is Super AMOLED and resolution is FHD+. While the Galaxy A52 5G and its 4G variant have a 6.5-inch screen, the Galaxy A72 has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display. Samsung says it has bumped up peak brightness to 800nits—up from 600nits in last year’s models.

Around the back, all the phones seem to have a plastic unibody design reminiscent of the Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung will be offering a choice of violet, blue, black and white on all the models.

All the phones also have the same primary rear camera which is 64MP with f/1.8 aperture and OIS—another feature that Samsung is highlighting big time. This is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and another 5MP macro camera. The Galaxy A72 additionally has an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy A52 swaps this with a 5MP depth camera. On the front, all the phones have a 32MP camera.

Also Read | Samsung confirms, “no new Galaxy Note this year”

An unspecified 8-core processor powers these phones (the Galaxy A52 5G of course has a difference processor) while battery capacity is 4,500mAh in case of Galaxy A52 and 5,000mAh in Galaxy A72. All the phones support 25W fast charging and Samsung will bundle a compliant charger in the box.

The Galaxy A52 4G will be available with 4, 6, or 8GB RAM, the Galaxy A52 5G with 6 or 8GB RAM, and Galaxy A72 also with 6 or 8GB RAM. All the phones will come with either 128GB or 256GB storage (expandable via a hybrid micro-SD card slot). Software inside the phones is Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

Rounding off the package are IP67 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Samsung is yet to announce pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 though it is all but certain that it will launch all the three phones in India sooner rather than later.