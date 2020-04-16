Gadgets on-the-go: Pep up your style quotient

This super notebook is a perfect device that allows you to write down your thoughts and the plus point is that you can even charge your phone with it.

New Delhi-based accessories firm UBON stands out in the marketplace for its products that are truly unique—elegant and extremely useful. Recently, UBON has come out with two new innovations—Entertainment Box SP-6850 speaker and UBON Super Notebook; let us check out the finer details.

Entertainment Box SP – 6850 (Rs 1,799)

I am sure with this product by your side, you can make your lockdown an interesting, musical one. As the name depicts, this product from UBON is actually an entertaining one. The SP 6850 is a perfect choice for discerning consumers looking for product offerings loaded with a variety of features such as wireless speaker, radio, phone holder. This can also be used as a portable theatre box in which you can attach your phone in the phone holder and use it as an alternative to television. This new device not only offers a decent portable speaker but also offers its users four hours of standard battery backup that makes it convenient to carry anywhere. It is available in four colours –Blue, Grey, Red, and Black.

UBON Super Notebook (Rs 2,999)

Many people love to pen down their thoughts but often in their busy lives cannot take time out to do so. This lockdown is an ideal opportunity for such people. This super notebook is a perfect device that allows you to write down your thoughts and the plus point is that you can even charge your phone with it. This multi-purpose Super Notebook comes with 200-odd pages to let you take quick notes on the go. It’s a 10W wireless diary with a very unique design with stylish and sturdy fabric with V8 Cable which is easy to carry as well. It retails for Rs 2,999.