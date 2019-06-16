Gadget Review: JBL LIVE Series headphones launched in India – here’s how it performs

Published: June 16, 2019 12:09:47 AM

While it is priced at Rs 2,499 in India, the Bluetooth-enabled JBL Live 200BT earphones which comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours with speed charge technology is priced at Rs 5,299.

JBL recently introduced a new headphone series — the JBL LIVE Series — in India at a starting price of Rs 2,499. The series has a set of five headphones and earphones. The JBL LIVE 100 earphones comes with the company’s signature sound and it features an aluminum finish.

While it is priced at Rs 2,499 in India, the Bluetooth-enabled JBL Live 200BT earphones which comes with a battery life of up to 10 hours with speed charge technology is priced at Rs 5,299. The JBL LIVE 400BT, which is priced at Rs 7,899 is the third in the series and comes with some of the best features of the newly launched LIVE series, which includes Google Assistant / Alexa connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity, battery life of up to 24 hours with speed charge technology, touch control, on-ear design, aluminium finish, and My JBL Headphones App connectivity.

