Gadget Review – Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: The perfect audio companion

Unlike the general perception, consumers today are value conscious rather than price conscious—a fact well-known to Japanese audio major Audio-Technica. Recently, it introduced ATH-CLR100BT, a pair of headphones designed for the Indian market; it brings affordable, high-quality wireless listening to the under Rs 2,500 price category. The device arrived at our review desk in the ‘Before Corona’ (BC) days, here’s a quick look at some of its features and performance.

The ATH-CLR100BT comes in four colours—Black, Blue, Red and White—to fit your mood and style. The IPX2 (drip-proof) water resistance rating makes them a perfect on-the-go companion for all seasons. Connected to the mobile phone, it offers crystal-clear sound with wireless freedom, thanks to its compact yet powerful 8.7mm drivers engineered to deliver clear, punchy bass with crystal clear audio for straight seven hours on a single charge.

This pair of headphones features an in-line microphone and controller to answer calls and control music playback. The compact earbuds fit comfortably in your ears to prevent sound leakage, providing both a secure fit and great sound isolation. Weighing just 17 grams, the ATH-CLR100BT comes with the signature Mount Fuji shaped housing that allows the headphone to fit comfortably in the ear while being minimalistic in design, making them perfect for portable use.

Ear tips come in 3 sizes-small, medium and large to fit every ear. Handy built-in magnets located in each small earbud enable you to securely wear the earbuds around your neck when not in use. The battery powers the headphones for up to seven hours (200 hours standby) and charges back to full in under two hours. The ATH-CLR100BT supports Bluetooth version 5.0, offering high-quality hands-free calling. The multi-pairing feature allows for two Bluetooth devices to be connected simultaneously. It remembers the multiple devices paired with it, making reconnection quick and seamless.

In summary, with the ATH-CLR100BT by your side you can really lose yourself in the music.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499