Future-Proofing: Digital journey with cloud

Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India

Early this week, Oracle announced increased demand for its second-generation cloud services in the country, as more and more Indian organisations seek to drive a rapid return to growth. Amongst those subscribing to Oracle’s cloud applications and cloud infrastructure are Polycab, Religare Broking, Mphasis, Omega Healthcare, Nippon Life India Asset Management, GTPL Hathway, IFFCO, Lipi Data Systems, Infocepts, RXIL and ARCIL.

Stated reasons for this large-scale migration to Oracle include much better price-performance of Oracle’s second-generation cloud infrastructure vis-à-vis their experience of using cloud services from other technology providers. Oracle’s complete cloud offerings across applications and infrastructure, and its enterprise-grade security and performance offered out of two local Cloud regions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, as well as 29 others worldwide, are also seen as critical for Indian organisations wanting to accelerate their digital journey and future-proof their business.

“Over the last 4-5 years, we have doubled our overall customer base and have nearly 1,000 strategic partners in our network,” said Shailender Kumar, regional managing director, Oracle India. “All this is a reflection of Oracle emerging as the cloud provider of choice for our customers. We are fully geared up to help organisations of all sizes and from all industries unlock new value from their data in the new year, aiding faster innovation and growth recovery, while enhancing their end-customer experience.”

Piyush Pankaj, chief strategy officer, GTPL-Hathway, India’s second largest cable TV company and one of the leading broadband service distribution companies in the country, said, “Gleaning timely insights from our massive data streams was a huge challenge. Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Analytics Cloud, which are powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, now give us the ability to perform faster, deeper analytics even on massive datasets—over 10 million records on average—in minutes. This has helped us speed up the insight-to-decision cycle significantly. By using Oracle’s cloud services, we anticipate huge cost savings in the next few years.”