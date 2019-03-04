Funding startups: Canada’s Wesley Clover starts India fund

Alacrity India has started evaluating companies in automation, HR Tech and enterprise security and will close at least one investment by March 2019.

Canadian technology entrepreneur and investor, Sir Terry Mathews, founder and chairman of investment firm, Wesley Clover International, thinks India has everything going for itself. “Software is critical. India has a huge population of first class software designers. The gross profit on software business is 90% while hardware has little profit,” says Mathews.

He indicated how India’s time has come with its enormous population of qualified people and monstrous domestic market and ability to export. Timing is everything, he said. Mathews has so far backed 150 tech companies across the globe.

Alacrity Global promoted by Wesley Clover is an incubator and accelerator providing funds to early-stage and accelerating companies. Alacrity has entered India and Mathews was in Pune to inaugurate the Alacrity India headquarters and innovation centre in partnership with Ideas to Impact (I2I). It has started the Alacrity India Startup Fund, which is an in-house Sebi registered Category 1 fund, with Idea to Impacts and Wesley Clovers International as lead investors. Hubli Angels have joined the fund as early stage investors. It starts with a US $10 million kitty.

I2I collaborates with technology companies, engineering and data service firms to develop last-mile value added solutions and implementations for enterprise which is delivered through their ‘Small Town Model’ with delivery centres located away from metros. I2I specialises in domains of AI / ML, IoT, SAP, content and data transformation.

Alacrity India Fund is providing seed funding for idea-stage and accelerator-stage start-ups. Each regional fund operates with local autonomy and flexibility with local partners. It has onboarded three ‘Entrepreneur in Residence’ who are in the process of building up their companies. Alacrity India has started evaluating companies in automation, HR Tech and enterprise security and will close at least one investment by March 2019. Alacrity globally has invested in startups in the B2B SaaS space.