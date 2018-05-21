FULL TEXT: Here are complete details of the latest WhatsApp features

It was a big development when Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp rolled out new group-chat features.

It was a big development when Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp rolled out new group-chat features on Tuesday. This key update and feature included more controls for administrators as well as regular group members. Still, many users want to get into the details of the new features.

Here is the FULL TEXT of details of ‘New Features for Groups’ (as published on WhatsApp blog):-

“New Features for Groups

Groups have been an important part of the WhatsApp experience, whether it’s family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years. There are also people coming together in groups on WhatsApp like new parents looking for support, students organizing study sessions, and even city leaders coordinating relief efforts after natural disasters. Today, we’re sharing improvements that we’ve made to groups.

What’s New

Group description: A short blurb found under group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group. When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat.

Admin controls: In group settings, there’s now a control that allows admins to restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon, and description.

Group catch up: When you’ve been away from a group chat, quickly catch up on messages that mention or reply to you by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

Participant search: Find anyone in a group by searching for participants on the group info page.

Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.

We’ve also introduced protection so users can’t be repeatedly added to groups they’ve left. These features are available for Android and iPhone users today. We hope you enjoy these new updates!”