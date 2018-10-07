Full list of devices that will support Android Pie: Check if your smartphone makes the list

The system was made available on all the Pixel devices soon after the launch. (Source: Google)

Tech giant Google had launched the latest version of its operating version a few months ago. Named Android Pie, the ninth version of the OS was launched at Google I/O developer’s conference. The system was made available on all the Pixel devices soon after the launch and Google had said that it will soon start rolling out the version to select devices from its partners like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, Essential and HMD Global’s Nokia. It was recently announced that Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus are set to receive the Android Pie update this month, while other devices will also get it soon. The company had also released Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), which has been optimised for smartphones with low-end specifications.

Here is the full list of devices that will get Android Pie support:

Google Pixel smartphones

As always, the Google smartphones were among the first devices to get Pie update. Even though the company had not made an official announcement about it, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5 might not receive Android Pie.

OnePlus smartphones

The smartphone maker has already rolled out the stable build of the operating system for OnePlus 6 smartphone. The other OnePlus devices that will get Android Pie are OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

Nokia smartphones

HMD Global has announced that all Nokia smartphones running on Android including the Nokia 1, will receive the latest version of the operating system. Nokia 7 Plus is the only Nokia smartphone to have received the update already.

Motorola smartphones

In an official blog post, the company confirmed that Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Play, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus will receive the update.

HTC smartphones

HTC U12+, HTC U11+, HTC U11, and the HTC U11 Life smartphones will get the update.

Sony smartphones

The list of devices that will get Android 9 update are – Sony Xperia XZ1, Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, Sony Xperia XA2, Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, Sony Xperia XA2 Plus.

Xiaomi smartphones

The company has launched MIUI 10 open beta ROM based on Android 9 Pie for its Mi Mix 2s and Mi 8 smartphones. Poco F1 will also get the update soon.

Vivo and Oppo smartphones

Vivo and Oppo are yet to reveal the list smartphones that will get the update. But, Oppo Find X is likely to be the first device to get Android 9 Pie.