Fujifilm launches hybrid instant camera in India

Fujifilm India has launched Instax Mini Evo in India, which is the latest addition to the brand’s flagship series Instax Mini, which allows users to shoot and enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.

The Instax Mini Evo is the first Instax camera equipped with a print lever, lens dial and film dial, which allow users to choose shooting effects with the dials and print by pulling the lever. The camera also has an LCD monitor on its rear, for users to seamlessly view, modify and choose the photos they wish to instantly print.

Commenting on the launch, Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India said this is a part of the company’s focus on customers’ needs and provide cutting-edge solutions. “Instax Mini Evo is another disruptive addition to our flagship ‘Mini’ series. It takes photo printing abilities to another level and showcases the true potential of our hybrid digital analog cameras”.

Arun Babu, general manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, said the Instax Mini Evo’s LCD screen and 100 varied shooting effects will significantly broaden the photography experience for users.

The camera will also come with its very own app called the Instax Mini Evo app, which will have unique features like Saved Images, that allows saving the photo printed by Mini Evo as an image with an Instax frame on your smartphone.