From new layouts to guided meditation exercises, Microsoft Teams, Viva get updates for hybrid work mode

Microsoft Teams: Microsoft is bringing an update to its video conferencing solution Teams aimed at making hybrid work meetings more seamless. Teams meetings and Microsoft Teams Rooms are both being updated, and Teams Rooms will get Front Row, the name that Redmond has given to an immersive new layout for the meetings. With this, the aim is to make the interaction more natural and to make the connection between in-room and remote members stronger. In Front Row, the video gallery would be placed at the bottom of the screen so that the remote participants are at face-level of the in-room participants – much like what would happen during a physical, non-hybrid meeting.

Not only that, but under this layout, Microsoft has decided to surround the main content of the meeting with other information related to the meeting, be it the agenda of the conference, or the notes, while also clearly displaying the meeting chat. New video layouts are also being brought in for when no content is being shared during the meeting, and this fall, Teams is also set to get the ability to pin multiple video streams. The features of Front Row are set to be rolled out over the year.

Microsoft has also partnered with Jabra, Logitech, Poly and Neat, which is the newest partner tech giant has for Teams-related devices, are going to help Redmond provide a clearer view of every in-room participant during the meeting to help the remote participants get a better video stream. Not only that, but the intelligent speakers of Teams would now also use the voice recognition technology of the tech giant to identify who among the in-room participants is speaking so that their name can be applied to the meeting transcript.

The company has also decided to integrate into Teams its Viva, which is Microsoft’s integrated employee experience platform.

Moreover, by the end of the month, Redmond would add a few guided meditation exercises to Viva, for which it has collaborated with Headspace. With this, the company hopes that employees would be able to relax whenever they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, or when they need to unwind after the day’s work.

It is also adding a focus mode to Viva, so that during the scheduled daily focus time of the employee, timers and focus music can help the worker while also providing planned breaks in between. This year itself, Viva would also be able to provide users with the option of configuring quiet time, during which Outlook and Teams notifications would be silenced.