From Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to Hotstar: Video-streaming platforms see demand surge amid lockdown

However, Netflix seems to be the go-to platform for millennials when it comes to ‘binge-watching’.

Video-streaming platforms have recorded a surge in demand as corporates shifted to work from home amid the country-wide lockdown over Covid-19.

According to data released by market research firm KalaGato, user engagement on Amazon Prime Video increased to nearly 55 minutes daily on an average as on March 28, from about 37 minutes registered on February 5.

However, Netflix seems to be the go-to platform for millennials when it comes to ‘binge-watching’. User engagement shot up to as much as 80 minutes a day as on March 28 from a little under 50 minutes on February 5.

Hotstar registered a dip in user engagement. From over 50 minutes a day in early February, users curtailed time spent on the platform to under 40 minutes as on March 28. Analysts reckon that it is the rich sports content which gives Hotstar an edge over its competitors — with coronavirus dealing a blow to IPL (Indian Premier League), users seem to have shifted to other platforms for consumption of content.

“Netflix creates the sensation of an endless well of content while Hotstar’s library feels much more limited,” analysts at Kalagato said in the report.

For MX Player, total time spent by users on a daily basis rose to about 50 minutes from nearly 40 minutes during the period.