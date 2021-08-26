From Mi Band 6 to Mi TV 5X, everything that Xiaomi announced at Mi Smarter Living 2022 event

There's new fitness band, new laptops and smart TVs, a security camera and router, as well as a new pair of running shoes.

Xiaomi launched a slew of new smart home products on Thursday at its annual IoT event, Smarter Living 2022. There’s new fitness band, new laptops and smart TVs, a security camera and router, as well as a new pair of running shoes. More specifically, the list includes Mi Notebook 2021 series, Mi TV 5X series, Mi Band 6, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro and Xiaomi running shoes. Clearly, there are a lot of products to talk about. Lot of details.

While we’ve covered each of these products at length, here’s a quick round-up of everything that Xiaomi has launched in India today.

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch “full-screen” colour OLED display. It is all touch-screen. The screen has a resolution of 152×486 pixels and can cap 450 nits. It can monitor your heart rate and sleep quality index in addition to recognising your swimming strokes. The band is 5ATM-certified which makes it swim-proof. It can monitor your blood oxygen level as well. The Mi Band 6 supports 30 professional modes. It can auto detect 6 activities. The fitness band has a 125mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 14-day battery life on single charge.

The Mi Band 6 India price is Rs 3,499. It will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores starting August 30.

Mi TV 5X series

The Mi TV 5X has aluminum alloy frames and carbon fibre finish on the back. The screen, which is near bezel-less, supports Vivid Picture Engine 2, Xiaomi’s proprietary display technology for greater accuracy. It also packs Xiaomi’s Reality Flow Engine which is essentially its version of MEMC. The 4K panel has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixel and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) standards. The Mi TV 5X also runs Xiaomi’s new Patchwall 4.0 software which is based on Android 10. It comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support. It has a 40W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

The 43-inch Mi TV 5X has been launched in India at a price of Rs 31,999. The 50-inch model will sell for Rs 41,999. The 55-inch Mi TV 5X will meanwhile set you back by Rs 47,999. It will be available cross Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio and Croma, starting September 7.

Mi Notebook 2021 series

The Mi Notebook 2021 series spawns two models Mi Notebook Ultra and Mi Notebook Pro. Both laptops are milled out of a single block of Series 6 Aluminium. The Mi Notebook Ultra has a 15.6-inch display with a 3200×2000 pixel or 3.2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Mi Notebook Pro has a smaller 14-inch 2.5K screen. Under the hood, both laptops come with up to Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with up to 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Mi Notebook Ultra starts at Rs 59,999 for a version with Intel Core i5-11300H processor and 8GB RAM. A version with double the RAM will be available for Rs 63,999. The top-end Mi Notebook Ultra with Intel Core i7-11370H processor and 16GB RAM will set you back by Rs 76,999. The Mi Notebook Pro starts at Rs 56,999 for a version with Intel Core i5-11300H processor and 8GB RAM. A version with double the RAM will be available for Rs 59,999. The top-end Mi Notebook Pro with Intel Core i7-11370H processor and 16GB RAM will set you back by Rs 72,999. Both laptops will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores starting August 31.

Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition

The Mi Router 4A is a fibre optic full Gigabit router with an overall bandwidth of up to 1167 Mbps. It has four omni-directional antennas and integrated signal amplifiers. It can be used to connect to 128 smart homes devices simultaneously.

The Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition will be available at a price of Rs 2,199 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores starting September 15.

Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro

The Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro can record 2K (2304 x 1296 pixel) resolution video. It also packs 940nm infrared light sensor for low light conditions. Xiaomi has also included a handy physical privacy shield to block the camera when needed.

The Mi 360 Home Security camera 2K Pro will be available at a price of Rs 4,499 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores, again, starting September 15.

Xiaomi running shoes

Xiaomi’s Running Shoes come with a 4D fly woven upper and herringbone locking system. The shoes also come with a Cloud Bomb Popcorn Midsole making them light and flexible and Microban protection against microbes and bacteria causing odour. Xiaomi will offer them in Blue, Gray and Black colourways.

The Xiaomi running shoes will be available at a crowdfunding price of Rs 2,699 on Mi.com starting August 26.