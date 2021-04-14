From Lab to Market: Innovation that matters

NanoSniffer provides trace detection of nano-gram quantities of explosives and delivers results in seconds.

Think higher education and it isn’t always about academic excellence; innovation follows closely behind too. For evidence, take a look at Nanosniffer, a meaningful solution and out-of-the-box idea that finds strong relevance in the current times. Developed by NanoSniff Technologies, an IIT Bombay incubated startup, it is said to be the world’s first explosive trace detector using microsensor technology. Nanosniff has partnered with Vehant Technologies, a startup incubated at IIT Delhi in 2005.

Recently, the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched NanoSniffer, a completely made-in-India product in terms of research, development and manufacturing. The core technology of NanoSniffer is protected by patents in the US and Europe. The minister said, “This affordable device will reduce our dependency on imported explosive trace detector devices. It will also encourage other institutions, startups and medium-scale industries to research and develop products indigenously. It’s a perfect example of a lab-to-market product.”

NanoSniffer provides trace detection of nano-gram quantities of explosives and delivers results in seconds. It can accurately detect a wide range of military, commercial and homemade explosives threats. Further analysis of the algorithms also helps in categorisation of explosives into the appropriate class. With local manufacturing, including its MEMS sensor, it will save a lot of import cost for the country.

NanoSniffer has successfully passed Pune-based DRDO’s High Energy Materials Research Laboratory’s (HEMRL) testing and has also been tested by the country’s elite counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG).