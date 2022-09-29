From Kindle Scribe to Fire TV Cube Gen 3 and Alexa Voice Remote Pro: Everything Amazon announced at its big fall hardware event 2022

Amazon held its invite-only big hardware event online during the e-commerce giant announced a range of new products across its various divisions like Kindle, Alexa, and Echo among others. Amazon’s Devices and Services Fall Launch Event is an annual presentation where Amazon takes the wraps off its latest lineup of products and innovations.

This year the company announced a range of new products including a new Kindle Scribe tablet which serves to both readers and writers, a fifth-gen Echo Dot speaker, a new Echo Auto device and more.

Here is a roundup of everything that was announced at the event:

The device will be available for USD339 (Rs 27,000 roughly)

Kindle Scribe: Amazon launched its first-ever Kindle built for reading and writing called Kindle Scribe. The E-Ink tablet comes with a stylus pen. It comes with a 10.2-inch, 300 ppi adjustable front-light display along with basic or Premium stylus options. The device will be available for USD339 (Rs 27,000 roughly) with a standard pen. For the premium pen that comes with a shortcut button and a sensor for the eraser, you will have to pay extra USD30(Rs 2400 roughly). Amazon is further giving the US customers access to a wide selection of over 3 million eBooks with a free, four-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited.

New Echo Dot speakers: Amazon launched two new Echo Dot speakers at the event of which one comes with a clock and the other doesn’t. Echo Dot costs $49.99(Rs 4,090 roughly) and Echo Dot with Clock costs $59.99(Rs 4914 roughly). Amazon claims that the new Echo speakers, despite being of same size as their predecessors, deliver improved vocals and up to twice the bass of the previous generation. The company says that it has redesigned the devices to fit a larger speaker into them. The new Echo Dot with Clock comes with a brighter LED display that can show more information. The new Echo Dot speakers also comes with an accelerometer and temperature sensor.

The new Echo Dot speakers can also double as WiFi extenders for your Eero Mesh Wi-Fi network. Amazon claims that “each compatible Echo device adds up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing eero network.” The new ability is now just limited to the new Echo speakers but will also come to fourth-gen Echo speakers starting October 20th, as well as fourth-gen Echo Dot devices in the “coming months.”

Amazon is also adding two new designs for Echo Kids devices. They now come in Owl and Dragon design.

New Echo Auto upgrade: Amazon unveiled a new Echo Auto device at USD54.99(Rs 4,504.31 roughly). The next-gen Echo Auto brings Alexa on the road to offer hands-free control over your car’s audio. BMW has collaborated with Amazon to build its own system by using the technology behind Alexa.

Halo Rise sleep-tracking bedside light: The e-commerce giant also launched a first-ever sleep-tracking bedside light called Halo Rise which also serves as a wake-up light and smart alarm. The device can detect sleep stages and measure room’s environment to offer personalised sleep analysis. It will be available later this year at $139.99(Rs 11,460 roughly). It uses no-contact, low-energy sensor technology and advanced machine learning to sense movement and respiratory patterns to determine a user’s sleep stages.

Upgraded Fire TV Cube: Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube now supports Audio Streaming for hearing aids. The company claims that the new device is 20 per cent faster than its predecessor. It costs Fire TV Cube costs $139.99. While the company did not give any specific date but it said that it is coming soon to India. The all-new Fire TV Cube costs Rs 13,999 in India. It will come with an all new Alexa voice remote that costs Rs 2,499.

New Fire TV Omni QLED TVs: Amazon also launched two new Fire TV Omni QLED TVs that come with ambient light sensors and are claimed to be 20 per cent more powerful. The device can seamlessly convert HD content to 4K, has HDMI input control, and Wi-Fi 6E support. The 65-inch TV starts at $799(Rs 65,000 approx), while the 75-inch TV costs $1,099.99(Rs 90,000 approx).

Spotlight Cam Pro: Spotlight Cam Pro is the new addition to Ring’s Pro lineup of cameras. It comes with features like 3D motion detection, color pre-roll, and Bird’s Eye View. There are three variants – wired, wireless and solar-powered which is comparatively the most expensive one.

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?