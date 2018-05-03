From Facebook Dating feature to Tinder: Top 5 dating apps to spice up your life

Here’s a look at the top 5 dating platforms that may help you find a perfect match

With the castings of modern relationships increasingly veering into the lives of adults and youngsters, the trend of dating sprang up suddenly, mainly because of the digitalisation of the services, and of course, social media platforms. However, there are certain people who would rather indulge in a no-strings-attached meetup with partners, outnumbering the ones who are tapping into uncharted waters by making themselves familiar by meeting like-minded people. Datings apps have played a crucial role in bringing both the lots upfront, so much so that their user base is multiplying rapidly.

So far, apps such as Tinder and OkCupid ruled the online-turned-offline dating scenario until Facebook on Tuesday announced that it is launching its own dating feature right inside the main app. With a new service ready to be available to over 2.2 billion Facebook users worldwide, there are several other apps that have been offering online dating service to the users.

Facebook Dating Feature

Facebook is working on its own dating feature that will be rolled to users in coming days. The world’s biggest social network is leveraging its base of 2.2 billion active users to pilot the dating service that has been occasionally demanded by many. The Facebook dating feature may be more engaging for the users because of the shared interests and a variety of parameters that are readily available for people to look at in other people.

The new Facebook dating feature will be opt-in for the users inside the main Facebook app. Facebook claims that the privacy of the users will be safeguarded as the dating profile of a user won’t be visible to his/her friends. Also, the suggestions that Facebook will offer won’t necessarily be any of the persons in the friend list.

In addition, people who sign up for the dating feature can also allow their profiles to be visible to the people attending some event nearby or a group that they are also a part of. This will make people find better matches in the vicinity. Facebook has also not denied that it won’t take the relationship status of a user into consideration to feed its algorithm to hunt suggestions.

Tinder

With over 1.7 million paid subscribers in 2017, Tinder is probably the most popular dating app today in many countries, including India. Tinder introduced the concept of ‘Swipe’ that tells the likes and dislikes of a person for the suggestion offered by the app, to improve them further. Even though Tinder has its own process of registering and signing up new users, it largely relies on the Facebook login, much so because of the ease and almost everyone is presumably using Facebook. The app lets you swipe right if you are interested in a suggestion, or else a left swipe will remove the suggestion to never bring it again. Tinder only matches people if they share mutual interests. If someone, who you had previously liked, swipes right on your profile, it’s a match. Before you strive to look sharp for the first meet, Tinder lets you chat with the match so that you can introduce yourself.

Tinder also offers two premium features that are available to the users at nominal charges. Tinder Plus allows the users to unlock the features such as unlimited likes, connect with people from around the world, undo your last swipe, and one boost per month to increase the likeability of your profile for 30 minutes in your area. There’s also a Super Like button that shows an utmost choice. Another tier is Tinder Gold that offers the same benefits as Tinder Plus, in addition to a ‘Likes You’ feature that lets you see the people who have already liked before you swipe on that suggestion.

OkCupid

OkCupid is another app from the company that owns Tinder – Match group. OkCupid offers a very similar experience as Tinder to the users, but with more options to highlight the interests in the profile. OkCupid’s promotional tagline reads: “Making the ineffable totally eff-able”, wherein the company says that it offers the users more than just “showing the profile photo”. There is a feature called OkCupid Discovery that lets the users search people for their passion.

The people who do not have anything in common with you will be blocked out so that only those who share interests will be available as suggestions to you. OkCupid also offers the users premium features tagged with a nominal fee. The features include the ability to see a profile before liking or disliking them. The paid subscription also omits the annoying ads on the platform. The app is available to download on both Android and iOS platforms.

TrulyMadly

One of the biggest Indian dating apps, TrulyMadly, is perhaps the first choice for many users in India. Tailored with the India-centric features, TrulyMadly brings like-minded people closer to spark a conversation among them. The company claims that its app will help the user find someone who he will “love to date” using the algorithms. TrulyMadly has a pretty simplified look with the options laid out neatly. There are advertisements on the platform, however, one can get rid of them in the paid subscription called TrulyMadly Select. It additionally offers more features to the users such as magnified reach of the profile, more profile views, compatibility quiz, enhanced bio, and more. There’s a Spark feature that lets you chat with the suggestion without you waiting to get a like back.

TrulyMadly emphasises on the privacy and security of the profiles by restricting screenshotting and downloading the profile and gallery images of the users. The profile can also be connected to Facebook, LinkedIn, mobile number, and a photo verification ID to give legitimacy and build a good trust score. There is also an ‘Ask a friend’ feature that lets the users ask their friends what they think of a match, a very Indian thing to say the least.

happn

happn is another dating app that lets the users connect with the acquaintances, rather than meeting with random strangers. When you have ‘crossed paths’ with someone in real life, the app shows you the profile of the person to catch up with. There’s a Timeline tab in the app that summarises all the people you have crossed paths with. It also shows the number of the cross paths. You can send Secret Likes to a person, and after they reply back with a like, it turns into a ‘Crush’. There are security options for the users to save their profile, location, and other private data. The app has over 45 million users and is developed by FTW & Co.