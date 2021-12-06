From ‘Face with tears of joy’ to ‘Red Heart’, here are the most used emojis of 2021

List of Most Used Emojis 2021 (Photo: Unicode Consortium)

The new list of “most used emojis” of the year 2021 is here with us. The data of most frequently used emoji of 2021 is out by Unicode Consortium, a not-for-profit-organisation responsible for digitising the world’s languages. According to the 2021 list, ‘Face with tears of joy’ emoji topped the list followed by ‘red heart’. The third spot is grabbed by ‘rolling on the floor laughing’ emoji, followed by ‘thumbs up’, and ‘loud crying face emoji’ which maintained fifth spot in this year’s list.

The data for year 2020 had not been released but the data from 2019’s top ten emojis looked largely similar. Going by the list, the most used emojis this year, ‘folded hands’ sits on the sixth place, same as in 2019. The popularly used ‘two hearts’ emoji is in seventh position from ninth two years ago. The emoji, ‘two hearts’ is no longer in the top ten emoji list. It is now replaced by ‘smiling face with hearts’ emoji. The ‘smiling face with smiling eyes’ emoji which was in fifth position earlier in 2019 came down to tenth position. The ‘two hearts’ emoji has also come down to position 16 this year.

Unicode noted that the top 200 list witnessed bigger jumps making ‘birthday cake’ emoji biggest gainers. This emoji rallied to 25th position from 113th. The ‘balloon emoji’, which was earlier on 139th position is now on 48th position. The ‘pleading face’ emoji is now at the 14th position from the former 97th position.

‘Flexed bicep’ is the top used emoji in the body part category while the ‘rocket ship’ emoji is the most used in the transport category. In the plant/flower category, the ‘bouquet’ is the most used and ‘butterfly’ in the most commonly used animal emoji category.