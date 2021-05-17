From Android 12, Pixel Buds A-series to Google silicon, here’s everything to expect from Google I/O 2021 that kicks off on May 18

In April, Google had officially announced the Pixel 5A 5G.

Google I/O keynote address: Search engine giant Google, which had cancelled its big developer conference last year due to the pandemic, is set to hold the Google I/O keynote this year! The conference is scheduled for May 18, i.e. Tuesday, and it will begin at 10:30 pm (IST). Google has not revealed much as to what would be announced during the address, but as always, the rumour mill is running wild with the possible announcements that the tech giant could make.

The upcoming Android 12

We could probably find more about the upcoming Android 12 as Google has a history of using the Google I/O keynotes to detail out the next major version of Android, which this year is going to be the Android 12. While some updates being brought in with Android 12 have already been shared by Google, they have been either small tweaks or features that are developer-focused. However, in this conference we are likely to get details about new user-oriented features. Rumour has it that some major changes in the user interface are going to be introduced with Android 12, like a new lock screen having a larger clock or stacked widgets.

Information about major Google services

This conference is also used by the tech giant to shed light on some of the new major features that it has brought to its services and software. It would be reasonable, therefore, to expect similar announcements this time as well. Earlier on, Google had used the Google I/O to highlight several new features in its services like the incognito mode on Google Maps, or new voices for Google Assistant. Some similar exciting highlights could be unveiled in this keynote.

Affordable Pixel Buds A-Series

A few leaks from Google itself have already revealed that the giant is working on affordable Pixel Buds A-series true wireless headphones. Maybe, the company will finally formally announce the product at the keynote. In April this year, Google had sent a marketing email which consisted of a picture of an unreleased pair of Pixel Buds. Moreover, earlier this month, on the official Android handle on Twitter, Google shared a post announcing Pixel Buds A-Series, but the post was removed quickly.

Even as we know that the product is being worked upon through these leaks, much information about Pixel Buds A itself is not known. However, the fact that Google uses the moniker A for its more affordable lineup in the Pixel phones indicates that Pixel Buds A-Series could be in the more affordable range of true wireless headphones that the tech giant offers.

Debut of Pixel 5A?

In April, Google had officially announced the Pixel 5A 5G as it responded to reports that the phone had been cancelled due to shortage of parts. But will the phone finally debut?

Probably not. Google’s official announcement of the phone had stated that Pixel 5A 5G would be made available in the US and Japan later this year and would be announced in line with the time at which the A-series phone was announced last year. Google had announced Pixel 4A, 4A 5G, and Pixel 5 in early August last year, and going by the statement, this would mean that we would still have to wait a little longer for Pixel 5A 5G. So if you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the features and the phone, we are afraid that is not going to happen at the Google I/O.

The in-house custom processor

If the rumour mill is anything to go by, the tech giant is developing a custom-designed system-on-a-chip for some upcoming models of Google Pixel, and this would mark the first time the company has taken a step in this direction. It is possible that Google might discuss what this could mean for Android developers as well as for prospective buyers of Pixel. The SoC is reportedly being called the “GS101” chip and it would reportedly enhance the performance for machine learning applications. Rumours have also suggested that the first phones equipped with this chip could be launched as early as this fall.

However, there is also a possibility that until the company announces the actual phones which have been fitted with this SoC, Google would keep the processor and its details under wraps.