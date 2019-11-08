Fresh leak claims a major improvement to OnePlus phones: Details here

OnePlus 8 Pro will also have a fourth camera at the back. (Source: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks)

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are still more than six months away from seeing the light of day, but the speculations are pouring in. Recently, we were treated to the first renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro, revealing a punch-hole design on the display. OnePlus had already confirmed all its future smartphones will bear a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, including the recently-out OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Now, it is being claimed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 120Hz display to take things a notch higher.

The leak comes courtesy a Twitter tipster who goes by @SamsungNews. The tipster posted an image that seems to have been created by himself, reading “120 Hz” along with a caption, saying “Be a “pro””. Naturally, considering his Twitter handle, people began speculating the information refers to the Galaxy S11 series that is expected to be released next year. However, the tipster clarified later in reply to these speculations that the leak pertains to OnePlus, not Samsung. There are no other reports or leaks that align with this piece of information, which is why it is recommended to take it with a grain of salt.

Considering how OnePlus is bullishly trying to define the word ‘flagship’, the leak could turn out to be true. OnePlus became one of the first smartphone brands to have brought the 90Hz display to the mainstream – earlier, only select gaming smartphones packed in a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. In India, the only other smartphones that come with displays with 90Hz refresh rate or higher are Asus ROG Phone II (up to 120Hz) and Nubia Red Magic 3S (up to 90Hz). Google’s latest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL also pack 90Hz display but, unfortunately, are not available in India.

To recall, the last image render shared widely shows the first look of the smartphone, albeit unofficial. OnePlus is seemingly ditching the camera slider for a punch-hole setup on the display, much like what we have seen on Honor View 20, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, and Vivo Z5x. It was also reported that OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a fourth Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera in addition to the three cameras at the back. OnePlus is also expected to pack an AMOLED display on the OnePlus 8 series, besides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor that could be launched in December.