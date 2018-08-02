Free up space on your phone: Offline sharing is now four times faster Files Go

Over the past six months, Files Go has helped users free up space, find files faster and share files offline. For the uninitiated, Files Go is a new storage manager that helps you free up space on your phone, find files faster and share them easily offline with others. In just a few taps, you can free up space more quickly and easily than ever: Delete old photos and memes from chat apps, remove duplicate files, erase unused apps, clear your cache and more. Collectively, the users are saving 100 TB per day by cleaning up Junk Files or Good Morning messages, especially in India, the most popular country for Files Go usage.

Recently, Google released a major upgrade to the nearby sharing feature, making it more secure and even faster while still not requiring any mobile data—a big time and cost saver for users.

Here’s what you can expect in this update:

Easier to find and use: Nearby sharing is now available in its own dedicated tab called “Share.” This tab has a simplified and smoother interface, and it works on any Android phone from the latest Google Pixel back to Android 5.0 (Lollipop).

Faster connections: Thanks to improved connection techniques, the average time it takes to connect two phones is now just five seconds.

Faster transfers: Files Go picks the fastest method of sending files available on your phone, such as 5GHz Wi-Fi Direct, so you get the highest transfer speeds possible. Users have seen speeds up to 490 Mbps—that’s four times faster than before, or 100 original quality photos sent in less than five seconds.

More secure: Files Go helps you verify that you are connecting to the right person and encrypts all your transfers for additional security.