Free internet! BSNL has this amazing offer for you, but there is a condition – Find out what it is

BSNL recently introduced the new daily broadband plans

After announcing several new and revised plans for mobile subscribers, state-run telco BSNL has now turned its focus towards the broadband users and those who buy new PCs and laptops this season. Those who buy a new laptop or PC will be eligible to get free two months of broadband from BSNL, with an option to continue the broadband plan after the complimentary period expires.

BSNL is giving away two months of 20Mbps broadband connection free of cost to the new laptop and PC buyers. The plan that will be applied on the new connection will be BSNL BBG Combo ULD 45GB, which was recently introduced alongside other plans offering broadband data on a daily basis.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the customer will be required to submit the copy of the invoice of the new PC or laptop within two months from the date of purchase. However, it is not clear if this offer is applicable on select PC brands. The report says that BSNL’s new offer is valid across India, except Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

While there is no information available as to where the customer would need to submit the bill but the report mentions that the bill will be documented as a part of the new broadband connection.

The BSNL BBG Combo ULD 45GB was recently introduced to offer 1.5GB per day for a validity of 30 days. The plan costs Rs 99 and offers data speeds of 20Mbps. After exhausting the FUP limit, the speed is throttled to 1Mbps. The other broadband plans that were introduced alongside are BBG Combo ULD 150GB broadband plan priced at Rs 199 offering the customers 5GB data per day, BBG Combo ULD 300GB giving the customers a benefit of 10GB per day at Rs 299, and BBG Combo ULD 600GB offering 20GB data per day at a monthly cost of Rs 399.