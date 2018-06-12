Free broadband Internet for 3 months! Here is how Mi TV users can avail this offer

Free broadband data for 3 months! Here is how Mi TV users can avail this offer

ACT Fibernet, one of the leading ISPs in India, has announced new broadband plans for the customers who own a Mi TV. The company has partnered Xiaomi to offer customised broadband plans to Mi TV users in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The Mi TV users will get three months of the free high-speed Internet from ACT Fibernet as a trial. The offer starts today, June 12 and will end on August 31.

The Mi TV models that are applicable under the offer are Mi TV 4K 55-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-inch, and Mi TV 4A 32-inch. The offer will begin with the one-month free trial of high-speed Internet services from ACT Fibernet, after which the users will be eligible for special offers on the broadband plans. If the users subscribe to advanced plans, they will be offered two months of free Internet subscription with 1000GB extra data, which will be valid throughout the year and end on December 31.

As everything free comes with a caveat, this offer is valid for new customers who will have to produce the invoice of the Mi TV for eligibility. After this, the customers will need to share information on customer’s name, mobile number, city, and proof of purchase with ACT Fibernet. The company will validate the information and check for feasibility in the area. If the area is serviceable, the ACT Fibernet will inform the customer and activate the offer immediately upon the connection purchase. The plans that will be offered will depend on the city.

The Mi TV 55-inch, Mi TV 4A 43-inch, and Mi TV 4A 32-inch go on sale via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The first model costs Rs 44,999, the second one is priced at Rs 22,999, and the third TV model is available at Rs 13,999.