Foxin Foxpods F9 & C5 Earbuds: Good sound quality, bountiful battery life

The outbreak of Covid-19 has had an overall positive effect on the wearables market. Wearables such as fitness trackers, smartwatches that are designed to monitor and collect the data of a user’s health and fitness have been in high demand. Ditto for earphones and headphones; key factors that are driving the market growth include consumer preference for enhanced audio experience, rapidly growing music industry, rising internet penetration, and advancements in mobile technology.

Let’s not forget, these audio devices have done a diligent job for both work and entertainment purpose.

Foxin, an in-house brand of Kolkata-based IT hardware distribution firm Balaji Solutions, has debuted two earbuds that do a fine job in producing quality sound and music for the user. We take a look at some of their key features and overall performance.

FOXPODS F9 (Rs 1,999)

As a general rule of thumb, the more you invest, the better the audio quality will be. However, Foxpods F9 seem to defy the trend. Available in a variant of Black & White at Rs 1,999, these are budget and premium-looking and sounding earbuds for wire-free listening. They have a supremely lightweight design with a pocket-size case that makes it easier to carry. There is multi-function touch control on the earbuds to manage calls, music and operate voice assistant.

The F9 comes with a working time of up to 20 hours with large battery capacity of 500 mAh charging case with a Type-C fast charging support. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about low battery scenario spoiling your jogging and workout sessions.

An interesting feature is OLP technology; i.e., open lid and pairing. This means that the earpods will automatically get into pairing mode as soon as the case lid is opened. Switched on and synced with the mobile device, the F9 will emit high quality stereo sound. You can enjoy superior sound with immersive bass and crystal crisp treble. Rock-solid Bluetooth connectivity is a given here. Overall, the F9 earbuds are a complete package, delivering good audio quality and a whole host of useful features.

FOXPODS C5 (Rs 999)

Another budget option but trust me, it won’t disappoint one bit. Available in Black & White colour at Rs 999, the Foxpods C5 are designed for calling, music, gaming, sports and active lifestyles with working time of up to 15 hours. They are lightweight, have a snug and secure fit design, and are great for all-day listening without fatigue. There is multi-function button on the earbuds to manage calls, music and operate voice assistant. These buds manage to maintain a respectable balance across pretty much every genre of music.

These earbuds provide easy button controls for various functions like play/pause music, activating voice assistant, answer /disconnect call, switch between the calls, redial the previous call, etc. Hence it gives a hands-free experience and can easily be used while travelling, attending online classes/conferences, etc.

Key takeaways: If you are ready to jump aboard the earbuds bandwagon but don’t want to splurge on a premium pair, I highly recommend that you pick up either of these Foxin offerings.