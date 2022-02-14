Foxin FoxFit Prime: Measure your fitness on your wrist

Foxfit Prime is a smart and stylish wrist-wear with plenty of fitness and health features and long-lasting battery life

Nowadays people have become more aware than ever about their fitness and health. The tech-savvy and fashion-conscious lot are at the forefront when it comes to the adoption of connected monitoring devices, such as fitness bands and smartwatches—a trend that has been spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. There are plenty of devices available in the market, numerous device makers are vying for market share and almost every week, there is a new wrist-wear being introduced in the marketplace. Foxin, an in-house brand of Kolkata-based IT hardware distribution firm Balaji Solutions, has come up with FoxFit Prime smartwatch that has plenty of interesting features to monitor health and fitness.

Foxfit Prime is available in Black, Blue, Grey and Metal variants at Rs 2,899. It features an all metallic case with 1.3-inch (33mm) IPS display with a round dial that sports a complete capacitive and responsive touch interface for effortless control. The health monitoring feature in the watch helps you keep track of heart beat rate and blood oxygen levels while the daily activity tracker helps in keeping track of daily steps taken, calories burnt and distances covered. The watch comes loaded with a 200mAh battery that offers up to 15 days of battery life. You can customise your watch face with multiple watch faces to choose from. Additionally, the IP68 dust, splash and sweat resistance makes it your perfect fitness companion.

Foxfit Prime has a call and notification feature; a user can get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby and connected. You can also reject calls from your smartwatch. It works with iOS and Android devices.

Foxfit Prime costs less and tracks plenty of fitness and health metrics. It is a smart and stylish wrist-wear with good battery life. A good option for those looking to upgrade their traditional watch by adding some apps and notifications to their wrist.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,899