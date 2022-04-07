Foxin FMST 6400 Gladiator Tower Speaker: Represents good value at its sub-Rs 5000 price

If you want to create a decent-sounding speaker setup for your home theatre then use tower speakers. Most of these are sleek and contemporary in style, and can go with nearly any theatre design you have in your home. Take for instance, Foxin FMST 6400 Gladiator, an elegant-looking and good sounding multimedia tower speaker from Kolkata-based IT hardware distribution firm Balaji Solutions. It has a slim design, packs a lot of technology into a small footprint, has rich sound output and has an affordable price tag of Rs 4,000.

The FMST 6400 Gladiator is a simple, complete sound system. The speaker comes with a wooden cabinet and high quality ABS front bezel. You can connect it to televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD player and computers. There are multiple connectivity options here: USB, SD-Card MP3 Music Playback, Line-In / AUX-In Audio. It comes with a wireless microphone for those interested in Karaoke parties and family gatherings. Simply put an AA battery in the Mic and experience Karaoke. It even comes with a built-in FM receiver so you can tune into all your local music stations.

We reviewed the Foxin tower speaker and found it to do everything right. It has crisp, near full-range performance, delivers powerful sound with ease. It represents a great value at its sub-Rs 5000 price.

KEY FEATURES

5.25-inch subwoofer

60W System Power (RMS)

Wireless remote control

Line-in/AUX-in Audio

SD-Card, MP3 Music Playback

Dual connectivity via Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX

Estimated street price: Rs 4,000

