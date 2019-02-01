Four trust-boosting factors that should define digital experience in 2019

Marketers have more data than ever before to personalise stories and identify the best channels to deliver them. Still, brands struggle using insights to form content so that it hits the mark.

By Rico Chan

Everyone in today’s fast-paced digital industries appears to be in a permanent state of flux, with the relationships between brands, agencies and publishers becoming increasingly complex. In addition, consumers are constantly reassessing their relationships with publishers and platforms, seeking to better control their data. No wonder everyone is so anxious.

Beneath this though, one simple condition remains: how do we best connect with people? Here are four essential factors that can help our industry better connect with consumers in 2019:

Impress and Inform: In the Asia Pacific, we have seen content take centre stage in 2018, with 60% of brand marketers and regional agency heads pinpointing it as their top priority. However, the challenge for brands is standing out.

We know that by 2021, 62.4% of APAC’s population will own a smartphone — that’s a staggering 1.81 billion people. VR, 3D and 360° videos are spectacular on smaller screens and ideal for shorter surfing sessions on mobile. They also enable brands to engage consumers where they are spending more and more time, in formats they are comfortable with. For example, Coca-Cola deployed an engaging 360° video ad to mark the 100th anniversary of the first ever Coke bottle. Featuring a Coke bottling factory, the video experience transformed into an enthralling dance, keeping the action focussed entirely on the viewer.

Reliable experience: The brand experience offline is pretty straightforward and is usually executed via a range of in-store activations and promotions. It is far harder, though, to translate this brand experience online in a consistent manner. Consumers expect to see their trusted brands on trusted platforms, that’s why improving brand safety, through initiatives such as ads.txt, has been a major priority in 2018, and will be again this year. The smartest brands are going beyond delivering connections via content and brand visibility through display advertising, and incorporating e-commerce opportunities across touchpoints.

Recently, Amazon India had set up VR zones in various malls allowing customers to see a dress modelled in 3D and open a microwave placed on the kitchen countertop to look inside, to encourage better customer experience.

Data for better storytelling: Marketers have more data than ever before to personalise stories and identify the best channels to deliver them. Still, brands struggle using insights to form content so that it hits the mark. Platforms that use data to not only reach and understand audiences, but to make it smarter, are the ones making meaningful connections. Activating data to develop and deliver the best campaigns will need to improve. Fortunately, DSPs (demand-side platforms) are evolving to deliver capabilities and features that centralise and unify audience data.

Diversify and represent: As technological advances steam ahead, it is easy to forget the human aspects of this business. Issues like brand safety, clickbait journalism, privacy breaches and the misuse of data are causes for consumer concern. And rightly so.

Not only do we need to better engage, we also need to better represent. We need to bring in new talent from a broader range of socioeconomic backgrounds. Working with diverse teams challenges thinking, sharpens performance, breeds creativity and aids more meaningful consumer connections.

I truly believe that if we want to engage with consumers, we need to represent all of them, do so safely and respectfully, and utilise the latest technological advances to entertain and inform them.

-The author is MD, Hong Kong, India and SEA, Verizon Media