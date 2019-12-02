Four apps ensuring better employee productivity at the office

With several innovations such as 1-click cab routing algorithm, female employee safe drop confirmation etc, it’s a cool app with good service.

It goes without saying that a company’s success essentially depends on how well employees perform their tasks. Happy employees can deliver better productivity at work and that is exactly what businesses need to grow. But, what are the reasons behind employees under-performing in the first place? Since we belong to this age of AI, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things, modern challenges such as lack of employee productivity and improving their efficiency can be sorted by leveraging these new-age apps:

Routematic

Available on App Store and Google Play, Routematic is a employee transportation app. It provides predictive fleet services for the corporate houses, ensuring a good combination of employee pickups with the least time-consuming route. This saves the commuter hassles of driving or coordinating her ride, in the most efficient way, thereby contributing to their productivity at work. Employees can create/ modify/ cancel rosters, track their vehicles, contact drivers and the helpdesk, raise SOS alarm through the app. With several innovations such as 1-click cab routing algorithm, female employee safe drop confirmation etc, it’s a cool app with good service.

Slack

Slack brings team communication and collaboration into one place so you can get more work done, whether you belong to a large enterprise or a small business. Tick off your to-do list and make progress on your projects by bringing the right people, conversations, tools and information you need together. Slack is available on any device, so you can find and access your team and your work whether you’re at your desk or on- the-go. The app is distributed into threads that are detailed to a singular topic, allowing employees to start an ongoing conversation while staying on-task. It features services like sharing files, tagging collaborators, creating checklists and more, within a specific channel. The app services can be customised and integrated virtually with any other app or platform.

Bumble Bizz

Pursue a career change, meet collaborators, or become a mentor – you can do it all on Bumble Bizz. A segment of the popular swipe-based dating app Bumble, this app helps the users to connect with someone who may help them advance their career. It lets the users create their professional profile on the basis of information such as their preferred industry, current job profile, education background and more. The app then uses the information combined with geographical data to match users whose professional lives get benefited from being connected.

Enguru

In India, English is the preferred language of business and employability and yet it is astounding that many young professionals and college students have no access to good quality training. Enguru app by Kings Learning provides affordable English language training to help the users improve their communication skills and become employable. The app provides an option of learning industry-specific English courses in 12 Indian languages and 16 international languages. Currently, the platform offers courses focused on English for retail, hotels, BPOs, email writing and interview preparation along with its comprehensive General English course.