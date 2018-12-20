Fossil smartwatches: Wrist gets a smart makeover

Johnson Verghese, MD, Fossil India and Gautam Sharma, VP – Brands, Fossil Group – APAC at the launch in New Delhi

The likes of Apple, Samsung among other devices makers are engaged in stiff competition to give your wrist a smart makeover; even the conventional watch makers are now getting aggressive in this fast-growing market segment. Early this week, Fossil Group launched its next generation of smartwatches across brands—Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR for Fossil, Skagen Falster 2 for Skagen, Michael Kors Access Runway for Michael Kors, Emporio Armani Connected for Emporio Armani, A|X Armani Exchange Connected for Armani Exchange and Diesel Full Guard for Diesel. The new product line retails for Rs 19,995 onwards.

“Powered with Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform, the new devices offer enhancements to every facet of the day, with hardware including heart-rate tracking, untethered GPS, swim-proof functionality and much more,” said Johnson Verghese, managing director, Fossil India. According to him, the rapid emergence of technology has made people more conscious about their health and fitness. With better access to technology, people are increasingly using advanced gadgets to maintain their fitness levels. In this context, its next-gen smartwatches can be used as an extension to smartphones and help them in tracking their daily activities.

“Heart rate functionality was an important ask from consumers and a top priority for all the brands in their next gen smartwatches,” he said. “Additionally, Fossil group wanted to create exclusive watch dials that allowed users to easily access manual readings directly from their watch face. Whether going for a run outside or hitting the gym, you can automatically track your heart rate during logged exercises with Google Fit.”

Additionally, new untethered GPS capabilities allow the users to track walks, and runs, hikes, bike rides, and more via Google Fit and third-party fitness apps without having to bring their phone along. “Your watch will automatically map and track your location and distance during logged workouts,” said Verghese.