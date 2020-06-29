Fossil says buying its new limited edition Solar Watch will rid the Earth of 16 plastic bottles

Solar Watch launched comes equipped with five pull-through straps.

Fossil is now focusing on sustainable products and therefore, the company has launched a solar watch. The launch has come on the back of commitment made by the company to turn its designs and production completely eco-friendly. According to Fossil, the plan is to manufacture all its products in a way that meets their pro-planet criteria by 2025. “Specifically, we want every product we make to include at least one sustainability-approved material and all of our primary packaging (i.e. the packaging you take home when you get a Fossil product) to be recyclable and/or reusable,” the company said in a statement.

It further said that the Solar Watch launched comes equipped with five pull-through straps. These straps are produced with yarn spun from approximately 16 plastic bottles (16oz). With this, the company plans to take a step forward for a green future.

How does the solar watch work?

According to the company, the watch consists of an outer ring which acts as a solar panel, and captures light. A solar cell beneath the panel further converts the solar energy and stores it in a rechargeable battery. This battery enables the functionality of a watch. One full charge will enable the watch to run for four months and then it will need to be charged again.

Moreover, the company said that it is also partnering with EcoMatcher where they will plant one tree for every piece of solar watch sold. “Wearers simply follow the instructions inside the Solar Watch’s box to name their tree, see where it is planted and track its CO2 performance,” Fossil said. It is to note that EcoMatcher has a technology to access full traceability and tracks of every tree that is being planted by them.

Meanwhile, the watch is available in limited quantities and is sold at Rs 9,995.