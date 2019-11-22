Fossil launches Wear OS-powered Gen 5 smartwatches in India

Fossil has introduced the successor to its Gen 4 range of smartwatches

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches start at Rs 22,995 and come in black, smoke, and rose gold colours. They will be available to buy from fossil.in, Fossil retail stores across the country, and partner stores. In the US, the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches cost $295, which is around Rs 20,500. It takes on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 that was recently launched in India.

Wear OS watches are not abundantly available in India – there are only so many watchmakers worldwide. Fossil has stuck with Google since the beginning to manufacture what could perceivably be an Apple Watch rival. Wear OS has not received much appreciation by far while Samsung’s Galaxy Watch (based on Tizen OS) and Apple Watch (based on watchOS) have thrived exponentially over the years.

Fossil’s Gen 5 smartwatches come with bumped up specifications over the prequel. Available in 44mm case size, the Gen 5 smartwatches have a stainless casing, top-ring, and pushers. They are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform that is claimed to be a huge upgrade over the Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC for wearables. There is a 1.3-inch touchscreen display on the smartwatches, although it’s not an AMOLED panel.

Powered by Wear OS, the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatches can be paired with devices running iOS 10 or higher and Android 4.4 KitKat or above over Bluetooth. The smartwatches are claimed to be water-resistant up to 3ATM. Fossil claims the battery inside the smartwatches can last over 24 hours on a single charge. The smartwatches have a heart rate sensor, NFC, GPS, an altimeter, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, and a microphone. The microphone can be used to summon Google Assistant via voice.

The smartwatches charge via a magnetic dock. Fossil claims the Gen 5 smartwatches support wireless synchronisation with the user’s Google account and the paired device as well.