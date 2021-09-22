Fossil Gen 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 400+, SpO2 monitor launched in India; Check prices and specifications

The Fossil Gen 6 also features Spotify’s Wear OS upgrade that allows podcasts and songs to be downloaded on smartwatches

Fossil today launched the Gen 6 smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch will run Google’s Wear OS 2, but Fossil said it could be upgraded to Wear OS 3 in 2022. This is the first time that Fossil will make a product available in India and other markets simultaneously, the company said. It had announced the Fossil Gen 6 line-up in the US in August.

The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes in two dial sizes — 42 mm and 44 mm. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch price ranges between Rs 23,995 and Rs 24,995. The smartwatch can be purchased from Fossil’s official website, select offline outlets, and Amazon from September 27.

The pre-booking option on the Fossil website will go live on September 25. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will come in three colour options for the 42-mm dial variant and four options for the 44-mm variant.