Fossil Gen 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 400+, SpO2 monitor launched in India; Check prices and specifications

Fossil today launched the Gen 6 smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch will run Google’s Wear OS 2, but Fossil said it could be upgraded to Wear OS 3 in 2022. This is the first time that Fossil will make a product available in India and other markets simultaneously, the company said. It had announced the Fossil Gen 6 line-up in the US in August.
The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes in two dial sizes — 42 mm and 44 mm. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch price ranges between Rs 23,995 and Rs 24,995. The smartwatch can be purchased from Fossil’s official website, select offline outlets, and Amazon from September 27.
The pre-booking option on the Fossil website will go live on September 25. The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will come in three colour options for the 42-mm dial variant and four options for the 44-mm variant.
The 1.28-inch colour AMOLED touchscreen device will also have 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The new Qualcomm processor is said to make the smartwatch 30 per cent more powerful that the Fossil Gen 5, allowing for lower power consumption and faster app loading. The Fossil Gen 6 comes with interchangeable straps, while the dials and buttons can be customised. The watch features health monitoring features such as sensors for heart-rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring. It also includes gyroscope, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, ambient light sensor, and off-body IR. The smartwatch includes Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5 LE, and NFC SE as connectivity options. It is compatible with iOS and Android smartphones and can receive and make calls when connected. It also supports Google Assistant. The Fossil Gen 6 battery lasts over 24 hours in normal mode and multiple days in the Extended Battery Mode. Fossil has said the smartwatch can be charged up to 80 per cent within 30 minutes. The Fossil Gen 6 also features Spotify’s Wear OS upgrade that allows podcasts and songs to be downloaded on smartwatches.
