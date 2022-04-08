Fortnite-maker Epic Games joins forces with Lego, to build metaverse for children

Epic Games is joining forces with Lego to create a virtual space for children. “We are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement.

Details about the partnership are scant, but the companies said whatever they end up building would be designed as a family-friendly virtual space from the start.

“The Lego Group and Epic Games will combine their extensive experience to ensure that this next iteration of the internet is designed from the outset with the wellbeing of kids in mind,” the two companies said in a press note.

The pairing of two of the biggest names in entertainment makes a lot of sense. Epic Games has extensive knowledge in creating virtual worlds, primarily through the popular Fortnite, while Lego has had a large focus on video games, most recently with the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that was launched this week. Minecraft and Roblox — two of the most popular online video games — offer a similar style of sandbox building as Lego bricks. Epic Games has previously spoken about creating a more child-friendly metaverse.

The new partnership follows similar other attempts from companies building their interpretation of the metaverse, including Pokémon Go-maker Niantic to Facebook and major NFT brands.

There is no information about how this Fortnite-Lego mashup will look like, when and on what platforms it will be available. However, the companies announced a trio of driving principles they said would guide its creation: “protect children’s right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority; safeguard children’s privacy by putting their best interests first; empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience”.

The development follows Epic Games launching its next-generation version of the Unreal Engine game creation tool.