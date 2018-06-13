Fortnite is now available on Nintendo Switch: All you need to know

Fortnite is now available on Nintendo Switch

Fortnite is now available on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo at its Direct E3 2018 event announced that Fortnite can now be played on its gaming console Switch. The Nintendo Switch users can head to the Nintendo eShop to download the game. The availability of Fortnite on Nintendo Switch has been long-coming and the users finally took a sigh of relief when Fortnite was out at 10 am PST on June 12.

The Fortnite for Nintendo Switch is 2044MB in size and can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop over a Wi-Fi connection. The arrival of Epic Games’ Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch has been long coming, with multiple leaks and reports already having confirmed it in a way. The game was traced inside the Nintendo content distribution platform, making the speculation more rife than before.

The Fortnite for Nintendo Switch brings the Fortnite Battle Royale mode onboard, however, the Save the World mode will not be available to the Nintendo Switch users. Epic Games representative told Gamespot that there are no plans to bring the Save the World experience on Nintendo Switch. This could be a major disappointment for some users who have played this mode on iOS and want to continue playing it on the console.

The Fortnite Save the World was launched in July 2017 that allowed cooperative gameplay against the enemies which were driven by AI. This sandbox game is available as a paid early access on Xbox One, PS4, iOS, and PC. On the contrary, the Battle Royale is free to play on the compatible platforms.

Epic Games has also confirmed that Fornite Switch will support cross-play with Xbox One, PC, and iOS but not with Sony’s PlayStation 4. There is no word when the studio is going to make this feature available to the Nintendo Switch users playing Fortnite.