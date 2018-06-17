Forget mobile data in GBs: Get 4.5 TB data, Rs 2200 cashback with these Redmi phones

Chinese telecom giant Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 in February, 2018 with the starting price of Rs 9,999.

Chinese telecom giant Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 in February, 2018 with the starting price of Rs 9,999. The Redmi 4 successors were sold out in the last flash sale and will soon again be available for purchase on Flipkart. Meanwhile, Xiaomi in partnership with Reliance Jio has launched ‘Jio #Giveme5 Offer’ where buyers can get an instant Rs 2,200 cashback. As part of the offer, customers will the cashback as vouchers that can be used to buy Jio recharges. As many as 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 will be credited to the user’s MyJio App account. Users can also avail 4.5TB 4G high-speed data thanks to a ‘Double Data’ offer.

The cashback scheme can be availed by the customer with a recharge of Rs 199 or Rs 299 plans only. Further, the cashback offer can be reclaimed with subsequent recharges of either of the two plans.

Also, Reliance Jio is offering double data offer with recharge of Rs 198 or above for Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2 buyers. Under the offer, buyers of these phones can get double data by recharging with plans starting at RS 198 or above. However, the offer can be availed only on the first three recharges. The offer allows users to avail maximum of 4.5TB data along with the plan. However, to get this you will have to do three 750GB recharges priced at Rs 9999 each. Reliance Jio’s 750GB plan is valid for 360 days.

The offer is valid only for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Y2 smartphones.

It is to be noted that the cashback offer is valid till 31st May, 2022. For customers interested in buying Xiaomi smartphones, Redmi Note 5 starts at Rs 9,999. It comes with 32GB storage space with 3GB RAM. It is also equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at a base price of Rs 14,999 on Flipkart and has 64GB internal space with 4GB RAM. Note 5 Pro is also expandable up to 128GB and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor. Redmi Y2 will be apart of flash sale on June 19. The base model is priced at Rs 9,999 for 32GB storage variant and goes upto Rs 12,999 for the 64GB variant.