Ford launches shared mobility app in Pune, to help 3.5 lakh commuters daily

Ford Motor and Pune Smart City Development Corporation will be exploring a host of mobility solutions, including an integrated transport system and a mobility innovation hub.

Ford Motor on Tuesday launched an app-based shared mobility solution called Office Ride in partnership with Hinjawadi Industries Association (HIA) in Pune. This will help 3,50,000 people commuting daily for work to Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in the city. Going further, Ford Motor and Pune Smart City Development Corporation will be exploring a host of mobility solutions, including an integrated transport system and a mobility innovation hub.

Also Read: Analysts downgrade Motherson Sumi estimates after third quarter results

The 2,800 acres, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP) in Hinjawadi houses 180 IT companies with 3.5 lakh employees. Less than 10% of them depend on public transportation or shared mobility for their daily commute, HIA president Satish Pai said. Office Ride will provide a smarter daily commute alternative for employees of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and will help reduce traffic congestion and pollution by encouraging the use of shared mobility.

R Mahadevan, country director, Ford Smart Mobility, India, said as a mobility company, they are working with cities to help address growing transportation challenges and this was the start of their collaboration with the Pune Smart City Development Corporation and HIA with the Office Ride app.