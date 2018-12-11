Forbes ‘The Just 100’ 2019 list: Not Google, Apple or Amazon, but this tech giant is the top American company

Forbes ‘The Just 100’ 2019 list! (Reuters)

American business magazine, Forbes for the first time recently introduced the ‘Just 100’ list for the year 2019. This list includes the names of some of America’s top companies. The top 100 have been determined out of 890 of America’s largest publicly-traded companies. The survey conducted to combine this list was done to find out the names of the companies that are the best at doing right by America. Among the 890 companies, Satya Nadella’s Microsoft has managed to topple Google, Apple, Amazon and emerge as number one in the list. More shockingly, Amazon and Apple are not even in the top 10 of the list.

The survey was conducted by Forbes, where the sample size was 81,000 people. The survey weighed the companies on the basis of treatment of customers and their data, environmental impact, worker compensation, ethical and diverse leadership, community outreach and creation of job opportunities.

Mentioned below is the list of the Top 25 companies in the Forbes THE 2019 JUST 100 list-

1. Microsoft

2. Intel

3. Alphabet

4. Texas Instruments

5. IBM

6. NVIDIA

7. VMware

8. Procter & Gamble

9. Adobe System

10. Cisco Systems

11. Humana

12. Accenture

13. AT&T

14. General Motors

15. General Mills

16. Apple

17. Kimberly-Clark

18. ResMed

19. Biogen

20. United Parcel Service

21. Keysight Technologies

22. S&P Global

23. Colgate-Palmolive

24. Prudential Financial

25. Clorox

This Forbes list has identified Microsoft as the best company in the US, it is followed by Google’s Alphabet, Texas Instruments, IBM and others. The survey asked Americans that according to them which company in the US paid its workers fairly, produce quality products and other questions that formed the basis of the list.

While Microsoft ranked number 1 for the care of the environment, it ranked number 2 for worker treatment, number 5 for customer service and leadership and number 100 for job creation.