Foldable screen smartphone coming soon! And no, it’s not from Samsung or Apple

As we race towards a smartphone which will have no bezels on the front, a tech giant is coming up with a more futuristic looking smartphone – a foldable smartphone. And no, Samsung and Apple are not the brands to come up with the technology as of now.

The smartphone world is moving towards a future where one can expect the devices to be just all screens and nothing else. Apple iPhone X came pretty close to this when it was first unveiled last year, with the major exception being the notch on top of the display. Soon, a flurry of Android smartphones embracing the notch evolved.

Huawei, world’s third-largest smartphone maker is working on a technology that is futuristic to its core. As per a new patent, Huawei is said to be exploring the idea of a smartphone with a foldable display. As per a Dutch site LetsGoDigital, the patent from the smartphone maker was originally filed on September 19, 2017. However, the patent was recently published on the official website of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Earlier, ZTE came up with a smartphone that resonated the idea behind a foldable device, called the Axon M. The smartphone had its heart in place but was nothing more than a dual display device. Another tech company, Microsoft was in the running as well. Microsoft is said to be working towards a Surface Phone which will be a foldable smartphone. No official word has come out about the smartphone from Microsoft. Sadly, that is also the case with Huawei’s device. We still don’t know anything about the mysterious smartphone from Huawei that is said to feature a foldable display.

It was back in October last year, when Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, told CNET that the company had its hands on a “working sample” for a foldable smartphone. However, the CEO said the smartphone still needed a lot of work.

However, both Apple and Samsung fanboys need not be upset. It was earlier reported that Apple is working towards a foldable display smartphone that could hit the markets as early as 2020. Meanwhile, rumours about Samsung working on a foldable smartphone have been also doing the rounds.