  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM Sitharaman reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination among officials of finance, corp affairs ministries

By: |
April 9, 2021 4:54 PM

Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination among the staff of her ministries and urged officials to get themselves and their family members vaccinated.

The finance minister also sought information on the number of vaccinations that had been administered among the eligible officials of the two ministries.

Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination among the staff of her ministries and urged officials to get themselves and their family members vaccinated. “FM Smt. @nsitharaman today held interactions with officers and staff from Section Officers to Secretary level of all departments of @FinMinIndia and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to review the progress of vaccinations among the eligible officials,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

During her meetings with officials, she reiterated the Prime Minister’s call for a nationwide vaccination festival during April 11-14 and appealed to all officials to strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, sanitising frequently, and maintaining social distance. In keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols, the interactions were held virtually in six separate batches.

Related News

The finance minister also sought information on the number of vaccinations that had been administered among the eligible officials of the two ministries. “During the interactions, Smt. @nsitharaman explained the importance of the #COVID19 vaccine and requested the officials to register on the Co-Win portal and get themselves and their families vaccinated at the earliest,” another tweet said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. FM Sitharaman reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination among officials of finance corp affairs ministries
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1After Facebook, LinkedIn confirms data breach; personal details of 500 million users leaked
2Samsung’s new M7, M5 smart monitors are three devices bundled into one
3Facebook testing Clubhouse-rival Hotline but it’s not just audio-only: Everything to know