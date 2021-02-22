FliX S1 Smartwatch: Insights about your health, straight from the wrist

The first in the category is S1 Smartwatch that delivers insights about your health, straight from the wrist.

Remember Beetel, a widely-known brand in the landline phone category back in the eighties? This homegrown company’s manufacturing facility in Ludhiana is engaged in making as well as distributing a wide range of products – mobile devices, accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions, as well as fixed landlines. The company’s sub-brand, FliX, has forayed into the fast-growing smart wearables category with a range of smartwatches.

The first in the category is S1 Smartwatch that delivers insights about your health, straight from the wrist.

Priced at Rs 2,499, the FliX S1 Smartwatch is designed for a perfect balance of health, fitness and well-being. It measures real-time body temperature, helping in safety and well-being of the wearer. The smartwatch also supports heart rate monitoring in real-time. Interestingly, this wearable tracks sleep, its pattern and daily activity (multi-sports mode) such as steps, outdoor exercise, sedentary reminder and more. You can check notification for calls, texts or any calendar events directly from the watch, without the need of the phone.

Designed with a minimal yet classy approach, the FliX S1 features a 1.4 inches QVGA high-resolution display and comes with IP68 water resistance. It has a long battery life that can last upto 7-10 days on a single charge. The wearable device can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth version 5.0.

An interesting feature is ‘Find your phone’, which helps in tracking the phone right from the watch through the HitFit Pro app. When you connect your phone with the app, it vibrates and rings when you click the Find Phone icon. The Hitfit Pro mobile app is available on both on iOS and Android, helping user real time feedback and insightful result analysis.

KEY FEATURES

24 hours body temperature & heart rate monitoring

Sleep and daily activity tracking

Find Phone feature

IP 68 Water-resistant, 1.4 Inch IPS Display

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499