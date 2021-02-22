  • MORE MARKET STATS

FliX S1 Smartwatch: Insights about your health, straight from the wrist

By: |
February 22, 2021 2:00 AM

The smart wearable measures body temperature and heart rate in real-time, besides sleep and daily activity tracking

The first in the category is S1 Smartwatch that delivers insights about your health, straight from the wrist.The first in the category is S1 Smartwatch that delivers insights about your health, straight from the wrist.

Remember Beetel, a widely-known brand in the landline phone category back in the eighties? This homegrown company’s manufacturing facility in Ludhiana is engaged in making as well as distributing a wide range of products – mobile devices, accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions, as well as fixed landlines. The company’s sub-brand, FliX, has forayed into the fast-growing smart wearables category with a range of smartwatches.

The first in the category is S1 Smartwatch that delivers insights about your health, straight from the wrist.

Related News

Priced at Rs 2,499, the FliX S1 Smartwatch is designed for a perfect balance of health, fitness and well-being. It measures real-time body temperature, helping in safety and well-being of the wearer. The smartwatch also supports heart rate monitoring in real-time. Interestingly, this wearable tracks sleep, its pattern and daily activity (multi-sports mode) such as steps, outdoor exercise, sedentary reminder and more. You can check notification for calls, texts or any calendar events directly from the watch, without the need of the phone.

Designed with a minimal yet classy approach, the FliX S1 features a 1.4 inches QVGA high-resolution display and comes with IP68 water resistance. It has a long battery life that can last upto 7-10 days on a single charge. The wearable device can be connected to a smartphone using Bluetooth version 5.0.

An interesting feature is ‘Find your phone’, which helps in tracking the phone right from the watch through the HitFit Pro app. When you connect your phone with the app, it vibrates and rings when you click the Find Phone icon. The Hitfit Pro mobile app is available on both on iOS and Android, helping user real time feedback and insightful result analysis.

KEY FEATURES
24 hours body temperature & heart rate monitoring
Sleep and daily activity tracking
Find Phone feature
IP 68 Water-resistant, 1.4 Inch IPS Display
Estimated street price: Rs 2,499

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. FliX S1 Smartwatch Insights about your health straight from the wrist
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Whatfix: Helping businesses on their digital journey
2Nokia 5.4: Shoot like a pro with this Nokia phone
3Richer harvests: Advent of technology in agriculture sector has proven to be a game-changer