Flipkart’s ‘Flipstart Days’ sale kicks off June 1: Offers, discounts on headphones, laptops, & more

Flipkart has announced it will begin its 'Flipstart Days' sale from June 1. The sale will continue until the 3rd of June and will offer discounts on various products. Flipkart in collaboration with Axis Bank will offer 10 per cent discount to Axis Bank debit card and credit card holders. The offer will also be valid on EMI transactions as well. According to Flipkart, there will be 80 per cent discount on products ranging from headphones, mobile cases, power banks, etc. Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Dell, and more will be on sale with discounts of up to 80 per cent. Power banks from various brands will also see a huge price drop which will attract the buyers as well. There will not be many smartphones that will see discounted prices under the Flipstart Days sale, as per the dedicated page for the sale. However, the company could place some smartphones for buyers. Flipkart will also offer up to 40-80 per cent discount on products ranging from various fashion brands. The e-commerce website will have over 1,000 fashion brands on its website. Products ranging from beauty, baby care etc will also be on sale with discounts up to 80 per cent. During the sale, products in the TVs and appliances categories will see a discount of up to 75 percent. With over 40,000 products and almost 3,500 brands, Flipkart will also provide no-cost EMIs as well. The grocery division of Flipkart will be attractive for customers who buy food online as deals will start from Re 1. The products which come under the home and furniture category will be on discount by up to 30-75 percent. Home products like juicers and grinders will also be on sale by and the prices for these products will start from Rs 999 only. Irons which are used for household purposes will be available for a price of Rs 299. The e-commerce website will offer exchange offers on various products which come under different categories.