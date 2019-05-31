Flipkart’s ‘Flipstart Days’ sale kicks off June 1: Offers, discounts on headphones, laptops, & more

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2019 5:16:35 PM

Flipkart is offering a huge range of products with discounts of up to 80 per cent

Flipkart will be hosting the sale on the beginning of every month

Flipkart has announced it will begin its ‘Flipstart Days’ sale from June 1. The sale will continue until the 3rd of June and will offer discounts on various products. Flipkart in collaboration with Axis Bank will offer 10 per cent discount to Axis Bank debit card and credit card holders. The offer will also be valid on EMI transactions as well. According to Flipkart, there will be 80 per cent discount on products ranging from headphones, mobile cases, power banks, etc. Laptops from brands like Acer, HP, Dell, and more will be on sale with discounts of up to 80 per cent. Power banks from various brands will also see a huge price drop which will attract the buyers as well.

There will not be many smartphones that will see discounted prices under the Flipstart Days sale, as per the dedicated page for the sale. However, the company could place some smartphones for buyers.

Flipkart will also offer up to 40-80 per cent discount on products ranging from various fashion brands. The e-commerce website will have over 1,000 fashion brands on its website. Products ranging from beauty, baby care etc will also be on sale with discounts up to 80 per cent. During the sale, products in the TVs and appliances categories will see a discount of up to 75 percent. With over 40,000 products and almost 3,500 brands, Flipkart will also provide no-cost EMIs as well.

The grocery division of Flipkart will be attractive for customers who buy food online as deals will start from Re 1. The products which come under the home and furniture category will be on discount by up to 30-75 percent. Home products like juicers and grinders will also be on sale by and the prices for these products will start from Rs 999 only. Irons which are used for household purposes will be available for a price of Rs 299.

The e-commerce website will offer exchange offers on various products which come under different categories.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Flipkart’s ‘Flipstart Days’ sale kicks off June 1: Offers, discounts on headphones, laptops, & more
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition