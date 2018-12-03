Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale: Never before discounts! Check top offers on Redmi, Google Pixel and Realme mobile phones

The Big Shopping Days sale will begin on Thursday at 12 pm.

Flipkart has announced yet another mega sale — Big Shopping Days — from December 6 to 8. During the sale, the online retailer will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones and tablets. Flipkart is calling it ‘never before discounts on the bestsellers of 2018’. Among the smartphones that will be on sale are Realme 2Pro, Realme 2, Pixel 2XL, Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 plus, Honor 9N, and Motorola One Power. Flipkart has revealed discounted prices of a few phones.

Nokia 6.1 and 5.1: Nokia 6.1 will be available at Rs 14,999 from its MRP of Rs 17,600. Nokia 5.1 has been priced at Rs 9,900.

Redmi Phones: Redmi Note 5 pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Redmi Note 5 pro is currently being sold at Rs 13,999.

Motorola One Power will be available at Rs 14,999. The MRP of the phone is Rs 18,999, but it’s being sold online at Rs 15,999.

Pixel 2XL 64GB: Flipkart is offering Rs 5500 discounts on Pixel 2XL. The phone has been priced at Rs 39,999 from its MRP of Rs 45,499.

Poco F1: Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will also be available on sale on Thursday. Poco F1 64 GB has been priced at Rs 19,999 from Rs 21,999. And for 128 GB, the price has been set Rs 21,000.

Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro: Flipkart has offered marginal discounts on Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro — both the phones have been priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Honor 9N: Flipkart has offered Rs 5,000 discounts on Honor 9N (32 GB and 34 GB) — the phone will be available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

The Big Shopping Days sale will begin on Thursday at 12 pm. Flipkart will offer an extra 10 per cent discount on transactions done by HDFC credit and debit cards.