Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale: Never before discounts! Check top offers on Redmi, Google Pixel and Realme mobile phones

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 10:26 PM

Among the smartphones that will be on sale are Realme 2Pro, Realme 2, Pixel 2XL, Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 plus, Honor 9N, and Motorola One Power. Flipkart has revealed discounted prices of a few phones.

Flipkart, Flipkart sale, Big Shopping Days Sale, Flipkart mega sale, Flipkart discounts, Redmi, Google Pixel, RealmeThe Big Shopping Days sale will begin on Thursday at 12 pm.

Flipkart has announced yet another mega sale — Big Shopping Days — from December 6 to 8. During the sale, the online retailer will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones and tablets. Flipkart is calling it ‘never before discounts on the bestsellers of 2018’. Among the smartphones that will be on sale are Realme 2Pro, Realme 2, Pixel 2XL, Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Nokia 6.1 plus, Honor 9N, and Motorola One Power. Flipkart has revealed discounted prices of a few phones.

Nokia 6.1 and 5.1: Nokia 6.1 will be available at Rs 14,999 from its MRP of Rs 17,600. Nokia 5.1 has been priced at Rs 9,900.

Redmi Phones: Redmi Note 5 pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Redmi Note 5 pro is currently being sold at Rs 13,999.

Motorola One Power will be available at Rs 14,999. The MRP of the phone is Rs 18,999, but it’s being sold online at Rs 15,999.

Pixel 2XL 64GB: Flipkart is offering Rs 5500 discounts on Pixel 2XL. The phone has been priced at Rs 39,999 from its MRP of Rs 45,499.

Poco F1: Xiaomi’s Poco F1 will also be available on sale on Thursday. Poco F1 64 GB has been priced at Rs 19,999 from Rs 21,999. And for 128 GB, the price has been set Rs 21,000.

Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro: Flipkart has offered marginal discounts on Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro — both the phones have been priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

Honor 9N: Flipkart has offered Rs 5,000 discounts on Honor 9N (32 GB and 34 GB) — the phone will be available at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

The Big Shopping Days sale will begin on Thursday at 12 pm. Flipkart will offer an extra 10 per cent discount on transactions done by HDFC credit and debit cards.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale: Never before discounts! Check top offers on Redmi, Google Pixel and Realme mobile phones
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition