Flipkart Women’s Day Sale: Discounts, offers on Vivo V9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8, Honor 10 Lite, Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Flipkart Women’s Day Sale: Flipkart is marking Women’s Day on March 8 with a two-day bonanza called ‘Women’s Day Sale’ starting today. On offer are huge discounts on products such as smartphones, mobiles, tablets, electronics, fashion accessories, TVs and other electronics, cosmetics, toys, home furniture and other appliances.

Flipkart Women’s Day sale will also have laptops with prices starting as low as Rs 12,990 and tablets at Rs 2,999. Moreover, the Walmart-owned company is giving up to 70 percent discounts on speakers, headphones and others.

During the Flipkart Women’s Day sale, buyers can also avail No Cost EMI payment options on all major bank credit cards. The retail giant is offering up to 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories and is also giving about 75 percent discount on televisions and appliances. The retail giant also has Complete Mobile Protection on offer starting from Rs 99, Debit card EMI options, on various Bank Credit Cards.

Buyers can also keep an eye out for extended warranty at Rs. 399 and exchange offer by Flipkart of up to Rs. 22,000 during the sale. Some attractive offers up for grabs include ones on the Google Pixel, Xiami’s Poco F1 as well as the iPhone.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL smartphones which will come at a starting price of Rs 59,999; the base 64GB storage variant of the Pixel 3 is originally available agt Rs 71,000.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 smartphone and select iPhone models will also be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Women’s Day sale.

Flipkart is also offering shoppers the opportunity to win exciting products at only one rupee. The ‘Shop & Win’ system will work by offering top spenders in certain categories a chance to buy products worth up to Rs 10,000 for just one rupee.

Samsung Galaxy S8 can be bought at Rs 30,990, down from original price of Rs 34,990. Samsung Galaxy A50 and A30 are now available at starting price of Rs 16,990.

Those eyeing Oppo F9 Pro can purchase the Oppo smartphone at just Rs 19,990as opposed to the original price of Rs 25,990 on Flipkart.

Buyers can own Vivo V9 Pro at Rs 13,990 instead of paying Rs 14,990, while the Nokia 6.1 is available for purchase at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 14,999. The Nokia 5.1 can be bought at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 9,999.

Honor 10 Lite smartphone can be purchased at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 16,999. During the sale, Realme C1 is priced at Rs 6,999 whose launch price was Rs 8,990. Those looking for a Redmi mobile phone can purchase Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 14,999.