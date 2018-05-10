Flipkart-Walmart deal: Read full text of Sachin Bansal’s emotional goodbye to ‘Flipksters’ on Facebook post

Flipkart-Walmart deal does not come as a surprising move as Walmart has been attempting to enter the Indian market aggressively for a long time

Walmart has officially bought the homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart after months of deal fallouts and setbacks since 2016. The US behemoth has acquired 77 per cent stakes in Flipkart in a $16 billion dollar deal – one of the biggest acquisitions. Sachin Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart with his partner Binny Bansal in 2007, has henceforth announced that he is parting ways with the company after many years. Binny Bansal, on the other hand, will take the helm as the group CEO, in addition to serving as the executive chairman of the Flipkart group.

Flipkart-Walmart deal does not come as a surprising move as Walmart has been attempting to enter the Indian market aggressively for a long time. While the company initially set up few retail stores in India (in Chandigarh), it had also been trying to woo Flipkart to gain interest in doing the e-commerce business in India together. Walmart was initially interested in picking a minority stake in Flipkart, however, it grew its plans to own a majority stake in the company, which have now finally borne fruits.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Competition Commission of India later this year, after which the 11-year old e-commerce rival to Amazon gains a value of $20.8 billion. Sachin Bansal made the announcement via a heavy-hearted Facebook post filled with utter sadness. However, his departure does not come as a surprise as he has been reluctant to the Walmart’s operating structure and strategy post the acquisition. Here’s the full text that he addressed to the fellow ‘Flipsters’ – a term used for the Flipkart employees, much like Google’s culture of naming its employees and coders: