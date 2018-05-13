Flipkart vs Amazon: Here are best summer sale deals on smartphones; check details

On Sunday, the two of the biggest e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon went head to head against each other.

On Sunday, the two of the biggest e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon went head to head against each other. Together they bought an announced an array of deals and offers that are bound to make one feel overwhelmed. Both, Flipkart’s “Big Shopping Days Sale” and Amazon’s Summer Sale started today and it will go on till May 16. There is a slew of deals on smartphones that you would be interested in. Check out the best possible deals offered by the two e-commerce sites:

Amazon Offers

Apple iPhone X

If you are looking to invest in an iPhone then you can get it for as low as Rs 79,999 with Amazon India under Amazon Summer Sale. That means Amazon India is giving away a flat Rs 10,00 off. If you are interested to buy this one then you can avail no-cost EMI options on multiple credit cards.

Apple iPhone SE 32GB

If you want a new Apple device but do not want to empty your pockets, then you can look towards the Apple iPhone SE 32GB. With Amazon Summer Sale, you can get the smartphone for as low as Rs. 17,999. There is an exchange benefit listed as well which can go up to Rs 11,743. iPhone SE features a 4-inch screen.

LG Q6

LG Q6 is listed at a minimum price of Rs 9,999 compared to the original price of Rs 16,990. There is an exchange discount as well, and for that, you can get up to Rs. 8,701 off. With a 5.5-inch display, the LG Q6 has a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Flipkart Offers

Oppo F7 for less than Rs 1,000

Perhaps one of the best deals on Flipkart right now is on Oppo F7. From the original price of Rs 22,990, you can get the smartphone for as low as Rs 1,000. However, to get to the price that low, you will need to fit in all the criteria. You get a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and get a minimum exchange discount of Rs 1,000 along with additional Rs 3,090 off on exchange. You can get 10% discount if you use HDFC debit and credit card. There is a whopping buyback offer from Flipkart after 6-8 months under which the smartphone can be given back to Flipkart for a price of Rs 15,401. With all discounts in place, the net cost of the ownership of Oppo F7 boils down to Rs 999.

Google Pixel 2 at Rs. 34,999

Both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are getting a huge price cut under this sale. Google Pixel 2 can be bought for Rs 34,999 while the Google Pixel 2 XL can be bought for Rs 44,999. Google Pixel 2 packs a 5-inch full HD display and the bigger brother Google Pixel 2 XL packs a 6-inch QHD+ display. Both smartphones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs. 37,990

One of the most anticipated smartphones of 2018, Samsung Galaxy S8 can be bought for a discounted price of Rs 37,990. Flipkart is offering a Rs 12,000 off flat whereas there is an exchange discount of Rs 15,000. Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus can be bought for Rs 43,990 under this sale.