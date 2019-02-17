Flipkart TV Days Sale: Don’t miss these last day offers on LG, Vu, Mi

Companies like Thomson, MarQ, Samsung are also offering discounts on the Flipkart TV Days Sale.

Flipkart TV Days Sale: If you have been planning on upgrading your TV for a long time but price crashes and discounts have been eluding you each time, don’t miss out this time with Flipkart Television days that promises blockbuster deals on the latest televisions. You can buy smart TVs from leading brands including Vu, Xiaomi, LG starting from only Rs 9,499. Discover best-selling Mi TVs at just 12,499 Rupees.

Flipkart is offering free demonstration and installation along with an extended warranty. Customers may choose no cost EMI and buyback guarantee to shop. The sale started on February 14 and will end today! Grab the exciting offers today.

LG

LG Smart 80cm (32 inch): Priced at Rs 22,077, it gives the option of signing into Netflix, broadcasting smartphone’s contents, and browsing through personal gallery of photos and videos on the Cloud Photo and Video app.

LG Smart 108cm (43 inch): It is available at Rs 34,999 after a whopping 29 percent discount. It comes with IPS Panel, Virtual Surround Sound and Color Master Engine will enhance your entertainment experience.

Vu TVs

Vu 102cm (40 inch): Priced at Rs 15,499, the TV comes with A+ grade panel, AmpliFi Speakers Technology.

Vu Play 109cm (43 inch): Available on Flipkart at Rs 17,499, it comes with A+ grade pure prism panel that provides picture-perfect clarity and detailed visual experience.

Mi

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80 cm: At Rs 12,499, it comes with an HD-Ready LED Display, Stereo Speakers.

Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro 123.2 cm (49) with Android: Priced at Rs. 29,999. It offers 700,000+ hours of content, which can be easily accessed from the homepage, through the PatchWall OS. Phone’s content can be seen into the television screen via Chromecast.

iFFALCON

iFFALCON by TCL Certified Android HD Ready LED Smart TV (32-inch)

Available at Rs 12,449, it is a voice-enabled TV that comes with Android 8.0 and Google Assistant with an integrated Google App Store that provides access to apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hotstar. The A+ Grade HD Ready panel features Micro Dimming that analyses the TV’s content in 512 separate zones, then adjusts the brightness individually along with support for next-level HDR content.

iFFALCON by TCL Certified Android Ultra HD 4K Smart TV (55-inch)

For Rs 37,999, this iFFALCON TV offers a truly immersive experience and gives you the best value for money compared to all others on this list. The TV supports Netflix and Google Voice Search apart from Dolby Audio, True Color, UHD, and HDR Pro. TCL is one of the bestselling TV brands worldwide.

Apart from the above TV models, several other models are available from different companies. Companies like Thomson, MarQ, Samsung are also offering discounts on the Flipkart TV Days Sale. If you are interested to buy in the limited-period price, visit Flipkart and grab all exciting offers by end of today.