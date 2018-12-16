Flipkart to bring Microsoft Surface Go to India, available for pre-order at Rs 38,599

Microsoft brought its smallest Surface Go device in India, aiming to take on the iPad Pro of Apple an Galaxy Tab S4 of Samsung. And it is now available on pre-order via Flipkart.

The 10-inch device weighs nearly half a kg or 1.15 pounds and is 8.3 mm thin. The starting price of the 4GB RAM variant, with 64 GB internal SSD, is Rs 38,599. And the one variant with 8GB RAM and 126 GB internal SSD, comes at Rs 50,999.

The Surface Go type cover in two variant will also be made available. The black one will be available at Rs 8,699, while the signature will be made available at Rs 11,799.

The device was launched globally earlier this year and is the smallest and lightest computer launched by Microsoft yet. It is powered by the 7th generation Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor.

Surface Go also offers a nine-hour battery life and is protected by gorilla glass. it also has the same USB 3.1 connector, which is also used in MacBook and MacBook Pro. Along with that the signature Surface Connector jack for charging the device, a headphone jack, and a MicroSD card reader.

The hybrid computer also has a facial recognition feature, which is used for secure sign in, through Windows Hello. It is also powered by a 5MP front camera, and an autofocus 8 MP rear camera, both of which supports HD recording. The device is running on Windows 10S and can be upgraded to Windows 10 for free.