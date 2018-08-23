Flipkart Superr Sale on August 25: Top deals on mobiles, laptops, and more – All you need to know

Flipkart Superr Sale will commence on August 25

Flipkart Superr Sale is set to begin on August 25 where the e-commerce giant will offer various discount and cashback offers on a host of products. Of course, the smartphones will see reasonable discounts on top of exchange offers that can offset the final cost. Flipkart has already made the page live on its website wherein many deals have been revealed ahead of the date for sale. Moreover, the offers will go live for the Flipkart Plus members three hours prior to when the sale starts for everyone. The sale will last for a day – 12 am-midnight, August 25 to 11:59 pm, August 25.

As a part of the Flipkart Superr Sale, HDFC bank cardholders can avail an instant discount of 10 per cent on ‘select’ products. The discount will be applicable on all HDFC Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. The Flipkart Plus members will be able to enter the sale and buy products at low prices at 9 pm on August 24, which is three hours ahead of when the sale begins for everyone. The Flipkart Plus members will enjoy certain benefits such as free and ‘fast’ delivery, priority customer support, which means there will be no waiting time for them while contacting the customer care number, and some other ‘exciting’ offers.

Under the sale, Flipkart will offer ‘great deals’ on mobile phones. While the exact offers are not available on the smartphones, there are a few smartphones mentioned that will be part of the sale. Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available on August 25 at 12 pm, however, the price exclusive to the sale is not revealed. The Xiaomi Mi TV models will also go on sale during the Flipkart Superr Sale but the prices have not been dropped. The TCL iFFALCON TV models will also be available under the sale. The sale for the TVs will begin at 12 pm on August 25. It’s for the Flipkart Plus members.

Flipkart will also host rush hour deals from 12 am to 2 pm on August 25 where the products will be available at extremely low prices. There will be ‘superr’ deals on smartphones and gadgets every eight hours and a few ‘epic’ deals that will show new deals during the sale period. Apart from smartphones, other electronic products that will be available in the sale include laptops, printers, DSLR cameras, and more. Flipkart will offer 40 to 80 per cent discount on other range of products such as furniture, beauty, clothing, and books.