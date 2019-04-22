Flipkart Super Value Week sale begins Tuesday: Rs 99 for complete mobile protection, discounts, and more

By: | Published: April 22, 2019 10:38 AM

Flipkart Super Value Week will offer discount options on the exchange of an old phone to purchase a new one

Flipkart’s Super Value Week sale is back. The Walmart-owned online shopping platform has announced it will host the Super Value Week sale starting from Tuesday, April 23. The sale is primarily focused on the buyback guarantee the e-commerce company offers on a range of smartphones. The sale will be live till April 29 offering great deals to Flipkart users.

Under Flipkart Super Value Week, the users can avail complete mobile protection for as low as Rs 99, and also get additional exchange value on the purchase of smartphones during the sale period. In the normal course, users shelve out Rs 199 to Rs 2,499 or higher to buy the Complete Mobile Protection depending on the value of the phone you bought.

Flipkart’s complete mobile protection covers a host of damages such as broken screen, hardware or software defects, water damage, and brand authorised repairs.  To add to the convenience of the users, it also offers an option for pick up of your smartphone and also drops them back. The option will be valid for the first service.

According to Flipkart, the device will be repaired within a guaranteed 10 days time. It has not mentioned the duration of Rs 99 plan and more details are expected to be announced on April 23.

In addition, Super Value Week will offer discount options on the exchange of an old phone to purchase a new one. The exchange value on phones is pre-decided by companies. The users will be getting extra than the preset value, the company claims. Flipkart has still not disclosed what phones will be covered in the offer and more details about the same are expected in the coming days.

Flipkart has not announced the phones on which the exchange discount offer will be applicable. The users are most likely to see deals on Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and Asus smartphones.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Flipkart Super Value Week sale begins Tuesday: Rs 99 for complete mobile protection, discounts, and more
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition