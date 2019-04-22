Flipkart Super Value Week sale begins Tuesday: Rs 99 for complete mobile protection, discounts, and more

Flipkart’s Super Value Week sale is back. The Walmart-owned online shopping platform has announced it will host the Super Value Week sale starting from Tuesday, April 23. The sale is primarily focused on the buyback guarantee the e-commerce company offers on a range of smartphones. The sale will be live till April 29 offering great deals to Flipkart users.

Under Flipkart Super Value Week, the users can avail complete mobile protection for as low as Rs 99, and also get additional exchange value on the purchase of smartphones during the sale period. In the normal course, users shelve out Rs 199 to Rs 2,499 or higher to buy the Complete Mobile Protection depending on the value of the phone you bought.

Flipkart’s complete mobile protection covers a host of damages such as broken screen, hardware or software defects, water damage, and brand authorised repairs. To add to the convenience of the users, it also offers an option for pick up of your smartphone and also drops them back. The option will be valid for the first service.

According to Flipkart, the device will be repaired within a guaranteed 10 days time. It has not mentioned the duration of Rs 99 plan and more details are expected to be announced on April 23.

In addition, Super Value Week will offer discount options on the exchange of an old phone to purchase a new one. The exchange value on phones is pre-decided by companies. The users will be getting extra than the preset value, the company claims. Flipkart has still not disclosed what phones will be covered in the offer and more details about the same are expected in the coming days.

Flipkart has not announced the phones on which the exchange discount offer will be applicable. The users are most likely to see deals on Xiaomi, Honor, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and Asus smartphones.